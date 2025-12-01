Caden Jenkins released from football program

By Hannah Webb | Focus Editor

Junior cornerback Caden Jenkins has been dismissed from the team for violations of team rules, Baylor Athletics confirmed Monday.

Jenkins appeared in seven games and logged 10 tackles this season. His last appearance came on Oct. 25 against Cincinnati.

His player profile has since been removed from Baylor football’s website. No further information about his dismissal is available at this time.

Jenkins, a former three-star recruit who chose Baylor over 22 other programs — including Arkansas, Iowa, Oregon State and SMU — quickly became one of the Bears’ top defensive contributors. As a freshman, he emerged as Baylor’s second-highest graded defensive player, recording 37 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. He appeared in all 12 games, starting seven, and earned Second-Team Freshman All-American honors.

He started 11 games as a sophomore, posting 24 tackles and one interception. However, entering his junior season, he slipped on the depth chart and fell out of the starting rotation.