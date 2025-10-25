Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Saturday, October 25

    Baylor stumbles out of gate in blowout loss to No. 21 Cincinnati

    Jackson PoseyBy Featured No Comments3 Mins Read
    Redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson passed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in Baylor's 41-20 loss to No. 21 Cincinnati Saturday. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

    Baylor dropped a blowout loss to No. 21 Cincinnati on Saturday, 41-20, stumbling out of a loss against TCU and struggling to contain a Bearcat offense captained by Denton native Brendan Sorsby.

    The Bears (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) lost two fumbles and gained a season-low 266 offensive yards after falling into a 24-0 deficit in the second quarter. Sorsby (196 total yards, 3 TDs) continued to make his case as one of the top signal-callers in the nation against a defense which has allowed at least 34 points in three straight contests.

    Cincinnati (7-1, 5-0 Big 12) burst out of the gates, splitting two early touchdowns with a drive-killing sack. The Bearcats outgained the Bears 138-18 in the first quarter.

    The Bears made headway on their third drive of the game, but a miscommunication on fourth down led to an incomplete pass. A drive later, sixth-year wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins lost a fumble on first down —Baylor’s eighth lost fumble of the season, including six in the past five games.

    Redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson led the Bears on a 75-yard two-minute drill to salvage the first half. Robertson dotted redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg in the end zone on fourth down for a short touchdown, then failed to convert a 2-point conversion on a quarterback draw.

    After a lopsided first half, Baylor entered the break trailing 24-6.

    Baylor scored again to open the second half, led by a strong performance from freshman running back Michael Turner, who finished the game with 209 total yards. Redshirt senior Josh Cameron snagged a 9-yarder for his fourth touchdown of the season.

    An offsides penalty negated an unsuccessful 2-point conversion; Robertson overthrew Matthew Klopfenstein on the do-over attempt to hold the score at 24-12.

    Baylor scored again to open the fourth quarter, then failed its fourth and fifth 2-point conversion attempts — both of which were called back on Cincinnati penalties. Turner leapt over the line of scrimmage on the third attempt to cut the lead to 27-20.

    Throughout the season, Baylor has consistently started slow before battling back into close games. Turner’s 2-point conversion marked a 17-point comeback from a 24-0 second-quarter deficit. But the gas ran out in Cincinnati, as the Bears crawled to the finish line. The Bearcats closed the game on a 14-0 run to lock in the 41-20 victory.

    Baylor now sits at 4-4 heading into its closing stretch: UCF, Utah, Arizona (away) and Houston. The Bears will need to win at least two of four to secure bowl eligibility.

    Jackson Posey is a senior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He’s an armchair theologian and chronic podcaster with a highly unfortunate penchant for microwaving salsa. After graduation, he plans to pursue a life of Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.