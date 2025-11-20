StuGov Starbucks discount to liven up Study Day

By Abram Farrington | Staff Writer

A discount at the on-campus Starbucks locations will make Study Day a little more lively this year.

During the stressful study sessions of Study Day, student government is bringing a new treat to students: discounts at Starbucks in the Baylor Sciences Building and the Moody Memorial Library. The discount will be $2 off any drink purchased on Dec. 11.

Waco senior and Student Body External Vice President Mikey Condon has coordinated funds for this discount to be possible.

“The student government coffee tab, funded by the SGFA, is offering $2 off any in-person order on dead day,” Condon said. “This offer will remain throughout the day until all allocated funds are used.”

This year, the student government team recognized the weight of finals season and decided to offer a limited-time discount to all Baylor students during finals week. Condon said he hopes the discount boosts morale around campus.

Delmar, N.Y., sophomore Emily Smith said Moody is her go-to place to study — especially during finals week.

“Finals week is the worst because the studying feels endless,” Smith said. “Moody is the place I go when I need to actually lock in.”

Smith said Moody is the perfect place to focus on her studies, especially under the shadow of finals. Now that Moody will offer discounts, Smith plans to study even more.

“As a devoted caffeine addict, any kind of Starbucks discount instantly makes my day,” Smith said. “Knowing I can grab my go-to cold brew at a cheaper price will make my visit more enjoyable.”

Likewise, Houston junior Jenna French enjoys Moody’s atmosphere.

“Moody is the place I go when I’m on campus,” French said. “Finals week is stressful for me as a religion major. The preparation looks like me going to the library, getting a Starbucks drink and working for a couple of hours to get all my projects done.”

On a normal Moody study session, Starbucks is already in the lineup for French. On Study Day, French said she plans to visit and make the most of her study time.

French also said she is grateful for the student government’s generosity and the discounts at Moody.

“It makes me feel good knowing that our campus cares about the students and their financial well-being enough to implement these discounts during a stressful season,” she said.