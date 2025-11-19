Salvation Army prepares Waco for Thanksgiving

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Salvation Army is ramping up its holiday programs by providing meals, gifts and financial support to families in need. Behind the scenes, staff and volunteers work tirelessly to sort donations and manage logistics to ensure no one is left out of Waco’s holiday traditions.

The Salvation Army’s Thanksgiving programs are extensive. Volunteers and staff organize the annual community Thanksgiving lunch downtown, which serves hundreds of Waco residents. They also distribute food and clothing vouchers and coordinate Angel Trees, a holiday program that gives children gifts tailored to their needs and wishes.

Sarah Feimster, Salvation Army’s PR and events coordinator, said for the staff and volunteers who run the organization’s Thanksgiving programs, this is the time of year when their work feels heaviest and most meaningful.

“This season hits people in different ways,” Feimster said. “For some, Thanksgiving is joyful. For others, it’s a reminder of what they’ve lost, what they can’t afford or who they don’t have with them. That’s why we care so much. We don’t want anyone to feel forgotten this time of year.”

Joseph Finch, a truck driver who has worked at the Salvation Army for about four years, said he spends his afternoons navigating the organization’s seemingly endless flow of donations. Finch said the donation warehouse is a “mound of treasures,” with clothes and household items stacked up to eight or ten feet high before being sorted time and time again.

“We’re moving items out every day, sorting and getting ready for people to shop or pick up what they need,” Finch said. “It’s hard work, but seeing the impact keeps us going.”

Finch said the Salvation Army could use roughly 20 to 25 additional volunteers daily to keep everything moving efficiently.

“Every volunteer makes a difference,” Finch said. “If we had that, it wouldn’t feel as overwhelming.”

Feimster said some volunteers are especially meaningful to staff. One woman who relies on the Salvation Army’s services for her own family chooses to give back by volunteering once a week.

“She can’t afford to pay for everything, but she gives her time,” Feimster said.

Despite the high demand, Feimster said many people misunderstand where help is most needed.

“A lot of people think volunteering only means working in the soup kitchen,” Feimster said. “That’s actually where we need the fewest volunteers.”

The biggest need, Finch said, is at the thrift store and warehouse, where donations must be sorted, priced and displayed before families can access them.

“Nobody wants to volunteer there, but it’s where we could use the most help,” Finch said. “It’s physically demanding, but it directly affects how quickly we can get items to people who need them.”

Feimster said knowing that children will wake up on Christmas morning with gifts, and that shelters like Sally’s House ensure children and mothers are safe and cared for, makes the labor worthwhile.

“It’s heartbreaking sometimes, seeing families start over with nothing,” Finch said. “But it’s motivating, too. You want to do better for them.”

As a delivery driver, Finch said the behind-the-scenes process is overlooked and laborious.

“We have vans, ringers and volunteers coordinated behind the scenes so everything runs smoothly,” Finch said. “If it looks easy, it’s only because of all the people working tirelessly to make it look that way.”

As the holiday season continues, the Salvation Army encourages Baylor students to get involved and help the Waco community.

“Every donation, every hour volunteered stays in Waco,” Feimster said. “You’re not just helping someone you don’t know, you’re helping your neighbors. And that’s what makes this work feel so real.”