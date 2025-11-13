No. 9 Baylor equestrian readies for season finale against No. 7 SMU

By Blake Vines | Reporter

Baylor equestrian looks to close out its fall season with a home win at the Willis Family Equestrian Center against SMU Friday. A win would mark the Bears’ second win of the fall slate and keep them undefeated at home.

The No. 9-ranked Bears (1-4, 1-2 Big 12) look to continue strong production from their jumping seat riders against No. 7 SMU (1-3), with eyes on senior jumping seat Lauren Reid after she earned her third Most Outstanding Performer in the team’s last meet against Oklahoma State.

In the Bears’ last matchup, Reid earned Baylor’s sole point in flat, and is tied for third-most MOPs earned in a single season at Baylor. She ranks fourth in career MOPs in the Flat event while having Casie Maxwell as head coach.

“I’ve definitely come a long way in this event,” Reid said. “I credit so much of that growth and success to my coaches and teammates.”

While Reid was able to lock down a point and an MOP in the Flat event, another senior jumping seat rider was able to perform above the competition, as Lauren Jorgensen was able to earn the Bear’s only point in the Fences event.

“We’re not far off in some places and know what we need to do these next few days to prepare for our last home meet,” Maxwell said.

With Baylor’s jumping seat riders expected to continue performing at the high level they have shown they are capable of, more pressure is put on the Western riders to perform, especially with how close the all-time series between Baylor and SMU has been. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 8-7 and defeated the Bears 15-3 in their last face-off.

On top of Baylor and SMU sharing history, the meet will have some history, marking the 20th year of Baylor equestrian.