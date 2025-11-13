New Bears become official on National Signing Day

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

It was the night of November 11th and all through high school sports, not a creature was stirring, except for 48 athletes eagerly awaiting to write their signature at the bottom of a paper with “Baylor” printed across the top.

Nov. 12 is National Signing Day for all collegiate sports except football and basketball. The annual event was once again a successful showing for Baylor, as four dozen new student-athletes made their commitments official for the green and gold.

The 10-time national champion acrobatics and tumbling team saw the largest signing class across all sports with 15 incoming freshmen.

The majority of the team’s signees come from a competitive cheer background. Two of the newest athletes, Owensville, Miss., native Ariana Katsov and San Antonio native Giana Johnson, are coming in with a background in acrobatic gymnastics.

“We are excited about this 2026 signing class,” head coach Felecia Mulkey said. “I think this is one of the more well-rounded classes that we have signed. We have specialists in all positions in this class: tumblers, tops and bases, as well as several athletes who will play a role at numerous positions.

“The background of this class also varies, with athletes coming from artistic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, youth acrobatics and tumbling and competitive cheer,” Mulkey continued. “This will allow our team to continue growing and innovating across all areas throughout their tenure on campus.”

The second-largest class belonged to baseball. Head coach Mitch Thompson added eight pitchers and four position players to his quickly rising squad.

All but two of the newest additions to Baylor ballpark are Texas-based recruits. Infielder Miller Sheets is a two-time all-state selection out of Sterlington, La. Right-handed pitcher Brock MacDonald is coming to Waco out of Phoenix, Ariz., after posting a 1.50 ERA and striking out 59 batters as a junior in 2025.

“Signing Day is always an exciting time for our staff,” Thompson said. “It has always been important for us to recruit players that fit our program athletically, academically, socially and spiritually. I am very proud of the excellent work our staff put into assembling this class.”

Volleyball brought in six new athletes to an already-impressive young squad. Head coach Ryan McGuyre added a handful of weapons to his team, including Frisco native Julianna Hernandez, the No. 4-ranked Libero in the country.

“She understands the little things that make big things happen, and is relentless in her ability to pass and defend,” McGuyre said. “She will bring elite-level skills and strength to our program. She is a warrior on defense and an even stronger teammate. Her faith and fierceness will be a blessing to Baylor volleyball.”

A standout for Baylor soccer’s four new signees is St. John’s, Fla., native Hailey Smith. Smith is the No. 8-ranked goalkeeper in her signing class and is coming off her second all-state selection.

Among other new student-athletes coming to Waco are both women’s tennis and equestrian signees. Women’s tennis added three new athletes, including a top 150 junior-ranked player in Yonkers, N.Y., native Ligaya Murray. Equestrian brought in eight new athletes to strengthen their stables across La Salle.