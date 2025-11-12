Agbim’s journey fuels Baylor’s new foundation

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

When Baylor men’s basketball tipped off practice this fall, there wasn’t a single returning player on the floor. No starters, no bench pieces, not even a walk-on who had donned the green and gold before.

But for fifth-year guard Obi Agbim, that blank slate wasn’t intimidating; it was familiar.

Agbim’s college career has taken him throughout Colorado to Wyoming, and finally to Waco, making Baylor his fourth school in five years. Along the way, he has learned how to adapt to new coaches, new teammates and new systems without losing sight of who he is.

“I feel like this is where God needed me to be,” Agbim said. “It’s a blessing being here, and being here just gives me an opportunity to focus on basketball. The fan base is real, the coaching staff is real and I’m just excited to be here.”

When he arrived in Texas for the first time this summer and met a roster full of strangers, he already knew what it would take to turn uncertainty into opportunity.

That opportunity came early. In July, Baylor represented the United States at the FISU World University Games in Germany — a chance for the completely rebuilt roster to compete together for the first time.

And no one seized that moment quite like Agbim.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 20 points and five rebounds per game, leading the Bears to a silver medal and earning tournament MVP honors in the process, giving Baylor fans an early glimpse of the leadership and poise that define his game.

“This may be Baylor’s most energetic team,” Agbim said. “The energy they had when they were recruiting me was unbelievable.”

But for the former Mountain West Newcomer of the Year, it wasn’t just about the energy and it wasn’t just about basketball.

“Being able to play somewhere where you can play basketball but also grow your faith and learn more about Christ, that really stood out to me,” Agbim said. “Growing my faith and understanding that there are things that are way bigger than basketball.”

And it’s not just Agbim who believes he’s found the right fit. When he signed with Baylor, head coach Scott Drew said Agbim embodies everything Baylor basketball strives to be.

“Obi will be a great addition to our team and is someone who really represents our ‘Culture of JOY,'” Drew said. “He has a great work ethic, and the Baylor family will love watching him play every night.”

Throughout his college basketball career, Agbim has built a reputation for consistency and composure, regardless of the jersey he’s wearing. From scoring bursts at Northeastern Junior College to leading Fort Lewis to back-to-back NCAA Division II tournament runs, and averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in a breakout senior season at Wyoming, when he emerged as one of the nation’s most efficient perimeter scorers. Agbim has proven he can adapt and produce anywhere he plays.

Looking ahead into his final year of college basketball, Agbim said his focus is on keeping things simple and being fully present in the moment.

“I want this team to stay in the present and approach every day with the mentality that we get to be here, and we get to do this,” Agbim said. “If we take it one day at a time and win the day, not getting too much ahead of ourselves, it’ll all take care of itself. Baby steps to make bigger steps.”

It’s that mindset carrying weight for a team looking to define its identity in a brand-new era of Baylor men’s basketball.

It comes down to the everyday: being steady in his approach and a leader in a locker room full of fresh faces. As one of the most seasoned veterans on Baylor’s roster, his experience has quietly set the pace for how the Bears have prepared for the season ahead.

“My role has been a little different, being kind of an older guy on the team and a little more experienced than some of the younger guys, but I know why I’m here,” Agbim said. “I feel like the fan base kind of knows why I’m here, too. I know what I’m good at, and I’m going to try to be a star in my role. Whether it’s scoring, passing, rebounding or being the best defender — whatever the team needs, I just want to be a star in my role.”

Coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season, Baylor enters a new era, one that could shape the program’s direction for years to come. With a completely retooled roster and a renewed sense of belief, Agbim and the Bears see promise in the unknown.

“The ceiling for this team is as high as we want to go,” Agbim said. “People can stop one of us, but not all of us. When we all play together and believe in what the standard is, I feel like we can go as high as we want to.”