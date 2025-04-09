Close Menu
    Wednesday, April 9

    Film breakdown: Wyoming transfer Obi Agbim brings elite scoring arsenal to Baylor

    Wyoming guard Obi Agbim (5) drives against UNLV forward Pape N'Diaye (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, in Las Vegas. AP Photo

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

    Obi Agbim is a ramblin’ man.

    The sixth-year guard played two seasons at Fort Lewis College and one apiece at Northeastern Junior College, Metro State and Wyoming before transferring to Baylor this offseason. But don’t let his CVS receipt of a player bio fool you — Agbim is a scoring machine.

    The Aurora, Colo. native averaged 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 46.9/43.7/78.5 shooting splits in 2024-25. That efficiency is particularly impressive as the Cowboys’ only offensive center of gravity.

    No other player on the roster averaged nine points per game, giving defenses ample space to focus all their efforts on Agbim. It didn’t matter. In the biggest moments, when everyone knew he’d be taking the shot, he delivered.

    A long, lean scoring guard — Agbim’s game has shades of Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland, a former VCU standout who now plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Agbim is less flashy and not the same type of jittery athlete, but the lean, 6-foot-3 scoring guards share a skillset and a flair for the dramatic.

    Agbim is a tough shot-taker and a tough shot-maker. That’s a heck of a lot easier against lower mid-majors like Bellarmine, but Agbim showed real skill against high-caliber foes, including Big 12 opponents Texas Tech and BYU. Against NCAA Tournament teams, he upped his game, averaging 18.6 points on 50.4% shooting despite increased defensive pressure.

    Agbim is next in line in a long tradition of Baylor guards with pretty jump shots. The Mountain West Newcomer of the Year has quietly developed into one of the deadliest jump shooters in the nation over the past few seasons, finishing No. 8 nationally at 43.7% from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game.

    Those weren’t simple catch-and-shoot attempts, either. Agbim had the green light to launch a high volume of stepback and contested shots from downtown, and it paid off. He led the Mountain West in 3-point percentage and finished second in 3-pointers per game (2.8), becoming the only player in the conference to shoot over 40% on multiple makes per game.

    The major weak point is the defense. Like Hyland, Agbim’s lean frame doesn’t leave much room for physicality, which often forces him out of position. His off-ball defensive instincts aren’t great, and he often doesn’t have the lateral agility to stay in front of quicker ball-handlers.

    It’s not an effort issue, but much of Agbim’s defensive game needs to be reworked from the ground up. He tends to reach when he gets out of position, exacerbating the first issue by fouling or putting other players out of position.

    It wasn’t just a defensive issue. Against high-level opponents, Agbim often pressed too hard on both ends of the court. Part of that was necessary to compensate for his supporting cast, but it’ll take intentional emphasis to unlearn those bad habits and avoid creating disadvantageous situations on either end of the court.

    All told, Agbim is a big-time addition to the Bears. He’ll immediately become the No. 1 scoring option and should provide plenty of highlight-reel stepbacks and buzzer-beaters. But he lowers the Bears’ defensive ceiling considerably, and they’ll need standout help defense from fellow transfer Michael Rataj and others to offset Agbim’s physical limitations on that end of the court.

