Sports Take: Michael Trigg is Baylor’s GOAT tight end

By Blake Vines | Reporter

Throughout the years, Baylor football has had numerous superstars at every position. From quarterback to kicker, every position has produced athletes ready to take their talents to the pros.

In the 2025 season, we have seen Baylor showcase incredible talent all over the field, but one person who has consistently stood out on every occasion — no matter the location — has been redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg.

Looking back on Trigg’s tight end predecessors at Baylor, there is almost no competition in terms of the impact they have had on the game.

For starters, Trigg is a towering 6-foot-4, 240-pound beast, giving him the ability to fight past initial contact. He currently leads Baylor in yards receiving (607) largely thanks to his incredible speed and agility. Trigg has also produced 40 receptions and averages 15.2 yards per reception. Baylor still has three games remaining in the regular season, so he has room to keep pushing his stats.

One thing that Trigg can do truly comes to life during the game and cannot be shown on the stat sheets. This talent is his ability to fight for every reception, making his hands one of the most attractive aspects of his game.

Trigg’s hands are like steel traps, making it almost seem like when the ball is in his vicinity, no matter how difficult it is to complete the catch, he somehow finds a way to come down with the ball. So far this season, his best catch is undoubtedly his one-handed catch over the top of a diving Kansas State defender, which seemed almost effortless.

Plays like these seem to come naturally to him, as he performs them effortlessly, consistently and repetitively. The only other tight end that could be in talks for the best tight end in Baylor history is Ben Sims (2018-2022), who totaled 785 yards and averaged 10.1 yards per reception in four years for the Bears.

Trigg has an opportunity to reach Sims’ career yardage benchmark in only one season. If Sims was Baylor’s previous greatest tight end, Trigg has surpassed him. I doubt Baylor will see a talent similar to him in a very long time.