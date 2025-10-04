Sports take: Tight end Michael Trigg leads Baylor offense

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Assistant News Editor

A shadow loomed dark over the Kansas State defense Saturday. As they gazed up into the bright afternoon sun, there was a blur of gold. By the time they saw the man in the No. 1 jersey reaching up to the heavens, it was too late.

It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane — it’s not even the shadow cast by looming Big 12 conference rankings.

Here comes the reckoning.

Redshirt senior tight end Michael Trigg boasted a standout performance in the Bears’ 35-34 win against Kansas State, totaling 155 yards on eight receptions, including a team-high 41 yards after catch (YAC).

With circus-level catches and YACs to the max, Trigg is widely considered to rank among the best and most unique tight ends in the nation.

Trigg has totaled 439 yards receiving and four touchdowns this season after a standout debut season with the Bears in 2024, being named Second Team All-Big 12 and finishing with the second-best offensive grade on the team (71.4), per Pro Football Focus tracking.

More notably, going into Week 5 this year, Trigg earned a PFF grade of 88.1, the best among tight ends nationally that week. After securing seven grabs for 99 yards against Auburn, Trigg was named John Mackey Tight End of the Week.

Trigg has been integral and irreplaceable to Baylor’s offense this season, and Saturday was no different. He consistently turned short receptions into plays that swung game momentum to Baylor’s favor.

The senior tight end started strong in the first half against Kansas State, powering through tackles and dragging purple and white defenders down the field —something that no doubt contributed to YAC numbers.

Well into the second quarter, a 24-yard catch deep up the middle by Trigg helped put Baylor in position for its first touchdown of the game — a 30-yard reception by senior wide receiver Kobe Prentice.

Trigg nearly scored a touchdown well into the end zone, but the play was ruled back upon replay review. The leaping near-touchdown set the stage for teammate Michael Turner, a freshman running back, to score his first career touchdown.

Despite a standout game for receptions and yardage, Trigg did not score a single touchdown for the Bears. While there’s glory in the zone, Trigg put the Bears in excellent positions to score and helped dismantle Kansas State’s defense in the second half.

Deep into the fourth quarter, when the stands began to vacate, Trigg singlehandedly hoisted the Bears back into the game with a one-handed catch for 71 yards, leading to a touchdown that brought the game within one score.

“Whether it was Trigg’s catch, that kind of sparking life back into it, or the defense going out and getting the stop and pick six and then that last drive for K-State—it was loud,” redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

Head coach Dave Aranda called Trigg a “mismatch” for other teams’ defenses — linebackers aren’t fast enough to catch him and safeties don’t have the physicality to keep up. Most teams don’t use tight ends the way Baylor does, a loophole the Bears hope to “keep exploiting,” he said.

“A lot of people don’t put two guys on him,” Aranda said. “So this is what you get.”

Robertson said the team is used to seeing performances like today’s from Trigg in practice, but even some of the linemen turned to him in shock upon seeing Trigg’s athleticism Saturday.

“We get exposed to that every time we compete versus our own offense,” Aranda said. “He always does that to us, so it’s good to see him do that to somebody else.”

Something awoke in Trigg and in Baylor’s offense Saturday. Kansas State’s defense could not find the answer for a player as physical and newly confident as Trigg, which might turn the tide for the Bears. The rest of the season will likely hinge on how well Robertson can get the ball to Trigg — and if any Big 12 defense can stop him.