Students voice opinions on Dave Aranda’s future

By Aiden Richmond | Broadcast Reporter

Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears have a conference record of 2-3. After back to back losses, both local and national news outlets have suggested that Baylor seek a new hire after the season. The Lariat asked students the question. Should Dave Aranda be fired?

“Dave Aranda should not be fired right now,” Waco sophomore Maclane Minor said. “I think we should wait until the season ends and then we can proceed from there, but as of right now, he should not be fired.”

“He has too big of a contract buyout,” Katy sophomore Carter Suier said. “I think he’s been doing a pretty good job. I think he does need to make some changes on the defensive side of the ball with his staff, but I don’t know. I think we give them a couple more years.”

Under Aranda for 69 games, the Bears have an overall record of 35-34. The last time the Bears won a bowl game and conference championship was back in 2021 when the team went a program best 12-2, that was followed by two bowl game losses and two seasons with a losing record.

“I just don’t think that he’s optimizing the talent that we have in our team,” Celina freshman Jessica Mikhail said. “He is kind of playing the same people regardless of how many mistakes they make.”

“Our offense is OK and our defense is definitely not showing up,” Amarillo sophomore Parker Maybin said. “I think our goal should be getting back to the Big 12 Championship because that’s how we get in the College Football Playoff, and I don’t see that happening with Aranda.”

Aranda’s future with the team remains up in the air. The Bears are still two games away from bowl eligibility and have two ranked opponents on the schedule.