Baylor researchers play key role against malaria

By Kaylee Hayes | Reporter

Student researchers in the Carter Lab are working to understand one of the world’s most persistent public health challenges — malaria — through the study of invasive mosquito species and their evolving resistance to control methods.

Led by Dr. Tamar Carter, associate professor of biology, the lab combines fieldwork, genetics and computational biology to investigate how mosquitoes adapt to their environments and spread disease.

“We use genetics and genomics to track where these mosquitoes are moving and how they’re adapting,” Carter said. “That includes how they interact with the pathogens they spread.”

Carter has built a research program that stands out for global collaboration and active student involvement. Each student in the lab takes on a specific research project, such as analyzing genetic mutations in mosquito populations, studying malaria transmission dynamics or developing computational models using Baylor’s advanced facilities and resources.

Dr. Elizabeth Waymire earned her Ph.D. under Carter. The team’s research combines laboratory science with real-world application, she said.

“We’re studying the genetic makeup of invasive mosquito species and how resistance develops over time,” Waymire said. “It’s a mix of field biology, molecular genetics and data analysis — all happening here at Baylor.”

Isuru Gunarathna, a Ph.D. candidate at Baylor, said Baylor’s infrastructure has been essential for sequencing mosquito genomes.

“We’re using Baylor’s computing clusters to process large amounts of genetic data,” Gunarathna said. “It allows us to see how mosquito populations are changing and how fast they’re developing resistance.”

While Carter’s research connects with international partners, her goal is to make Baylor a hub for cutting-edge infectious disease research.

“Our work wouldn’t be possible without our collaborators around the world,” Carter said. “But much of the data generation and analysis happens right here on campus.”

Graduate students in the lab each focus on a different aspect of mosquito-borne disease.

Ayomikun Aderounmu is a graduate student focusing on Anopheles stephensi, a mosquito species newly identified in East Africa that transmits malaria.

“We’re using genomic tools to understand how this mosquito is spreading and adapting,” Aderounmu said. “Our findings can inform control strategies and help predict future outbreaks.”

Edom Seyoum is a graduate student who studies malaria from the parasite’s perspective, focusing on the relationship between the Plasmodium parasite and Anopheles mosquitoes.

“The parasite needs both the human and the mosquito to complete its life cycle, understanding that interaction helps us see where intervention is possible,” Seyoum said.

Babatunde Oriyomi, a graduate student, investigates Aedes aegypti, a mosquito responsible for spreading Zika and Dengue fever. His research examines how genetic differences among mosquito populations lead to disease outbreaks.

“We’re looking at what makes certain populations more resistant to insecticides and what environmental factors contribute to that,” Oriyomi said.

Beyond the research, Carter’s mentorship plays a defining role in the lab’s success.

“Dr. Carter is one of the world’s leading Anopheles stephensi experts,” Waymire said. “She’s a phenomenal mentor who encourages independence and collaboration. Her leadership has shaped how we all approach research.”

Aderounmu said that he came to Baylor specifically because of Carter’s lab.

“It’s a space where we can work on fundamental questions about disease while learning to apply what we discover to public health,”Aderounmu said.

Waymire added that the lab’s work has given her a greater appreciation of scientific inquiry.

“The more you know, the more you realize how much there is still to learn,” Waymire said. “Each answer opens up new questions — and that’s what keeps research moving forward.”

As Baylor continues to expand its STEM and research initiatives, the Carter Lab represents the university’s growing reputation as a leader in biomedical and genetic science.

By combining education, innovation and collaboration, Carter and her team are positioning Baylor to play a crucial role in the global fight against malaria.