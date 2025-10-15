The Cotton King’s Demise: Waco’s 1890s murder mystery comes to life

By Savannah Ford | Broadcast Reporter

A Waco home held a century-old secret, and Saturday guests got the opportunity to become detectives.

The Historic Waco Foundation hosted The Cotton King’s Demise, an interactive 1890s murder mystery that turned history into theater. Visitors stepped inside the Earle-Harrison House and Pape Event Center, where actors and guests worked together to solve the mysterious death of a wealthy cotton merchant.

Guests weren’t just watching history unfold, they were living it.

“It’s both more fun and more scary because you’re not in control,” actor Shannon Gamble said. “If you do a script, everybody’s scripted, there’s no surprises. But it’s fun to have some surprises. It’s equally fun and terrifying.”

As attendees moved through candlelit rooms and decorated hallways, clues revealed the tangled lives of 19th-century Waco residents. The performance blended fact and fiction, weaving real historical figures into the story.

“The character I played was a real person in that guy’s life,” actor Tom Edwards said. “He didn’t die this way, but these were real people that lived here, that’s just mind-blowing to me.”

From the flicker of lanterns to the rustle of Victorian gowns, every detail transported guests back in time.

“There’s just enough truth in our stories or our characters that you want to get to know more about that person, who they were in Waco,” Leslie Edwards said. “And being in the home just makes you want to know more about Waco’s history. It’s fascinating, and it’s something to learn.”

The mystery may have been solved, but The Cotton King’s Demise continues to bring Waco’s past to life, showing that history doesn’t have to stay in a textbook. Sometimes, it’s best uncovered clue by clue.