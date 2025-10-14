Centennial Conversations honors scholar J. Louis Martyn’s legacy

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

Not many people have a 100th birthday party that brings together theologians, students and professors from across the country, but Texas-born New Testament scholar J. Louis Martyn did just that.

Although he died in 2015, his legacy has prevailed. In remembrance, Baylor hosted “Centennial Conversations” all day Oct. 13 at Truett Seminary and Oct. 14 in the President’s Suite at the Baylor Club to commemorate Martyn’s life.

Martyn, born in 1925, served as a professor at Union Theological Seminary for 28 years (1959–1987), where he became known for combining rigorous technical scholarship with theological sensitivity. Martyn was recognized as one of the leading figures in New Testament studies, particularly for his contributions to Johannine literature and Pauline theology, according to The Online Encyclopedia of Second Temple Judaism and Christian Origins.

A main theme of the event was how Martyn’s approach continues to resonate in theological conversations today. Professor of Christian Scriptures Dr. Todd Still said interpretations of the Gospel of John and Paul’s Letter to the Galatians still guide how believers understand Scripture.

“His ability to discern the theological message of what the text is conveying resonates powerfully that God ultimately acts in the world through Christ,” Still said. “God’s coming through Christ changes things and changes people. God’s self-giving love is seen most fully and powerfully in Christ’s death on the cross. This is what Martyn argued, and I think it continues to inspire and transform.”

Villanova, Pa., junior Connor Kelly said Martyn’s work makes the Bible more approachable.

“I do my best to understand it,” Connor said. “I wouldn’t say that I understand it …Theologians believe it is literal because it is filled with metaphors.”

Despite his influence on current theology, Still said the event highlights Martyn’s character and approachability.

“He was a very gifted scholar, he knew biblical languages, read widely what others thought and said, yet his writing style was accessible and thoughtful,” Still said. “That’s why he was a favorite of his students. He cared, he engaged and his passion came through.”

Martyn’s influence is still prevalent in teaching. Still said he can’t teach the New Testament without referring to Martyn’s work.

“There is no one who can teach the Gospel of John or Paul’s Letter to the Galatians well without reading and reflecting upon the scholarship of Louis Martyn,” Still said.

Beyond theology majors, Still believes Martyn’s approach offers lessons for all students, that we can work hard and answer the questions we yearn to find.

“He had burning questions he wanted answers to,” Still said. “He also held his own accomplishments loosely, knowing there was always more to learn.”

A century after his birth, Martyn’s legacy reminds students that great scholarship isn’t just about intelligence, but rather how you communicate and engage your ideas with others.