College Republicans encourage discourse over popcorn, politics

By Juliana Vasquez | Staff Writer

Political discourse with a side of kettle corn was served at Baylor’s College Republicans event “Popcorn and Politics” Monday evening in Cashion C101.

Attendees were encouraged to discuss current events, such as the Gaza Peace Deal and the government shutdown, with slides filled with fast facts to aid participants in discussion.

College Station senior and Baylor College Republicans President Lindsay Flanigan said the organization aims to mobilize conservative voters on campus.

“Bringing people to the polls is our main concern — getting people to act on their conservative convictions and making people aware that their votes actually do have effects, both in the local and national levels,” Flanigan said.

Flanigan hopes events such as “Popcorn and Politics” will help educate students about current events, better informing them about what’s happening in the world around them and the role their representatives play in these issues.

“There is a fire hose of news, and it’s really hard to sort it out all on your own, so it’s really helpful to come and talk with other people in person about issues,” Flanigan said.

Forney freshman Kevin Malone said his freshman year has kept him busy and out of the news cycle, but he joined the College Republicans and this particular event piqued his interest.

“I’ve been out of the news cycle for a good month and a half because I just got here, so I’ve kind of just ignored what’s been going on … so I thought it would be a good idea to see what’s actually going on,” Malone said.

Hutto freshman Ralph Castillo said he enjoyed hearing everyone’s unfettered opinions when it came to the College Republicans’ civil discourse event.

“It was interesting to hear people’s different opinions and how they truly felt, because I wanted the honest truth,” Castillo said.

Malone said that civil political discussions, such as these, are vital to American democracy and have been since its inception.

“That’s pretty much the best way to solve a problem is to get multiple opinions on the matter of how to best talk it out … and then from there, revisit,” Malone said. “I think that’s how our country has managed to do as well as it has, and I’d like to see that keep going.”

Tyler freshman Ty Davis said civil discourse is only effective, though, when citizens are willing to listen to one another.

“You gotta be at least willing to listen, and that might change how you think, and that might be a good thing … But if you’re not willing to listen, you’re never going to change,” Davis said.