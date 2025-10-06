Baylor climbs charts for best first-year communities

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

Whether freshmen arrived from across Waco, the country or the world, students said they felt at home stepping onto Baylor’s campus.

Katy freshman Ximena Alcazar said arriving in a smaller city like Waco was initially hard to adjust to. The slower pace and unfamiliar surroundings felt daunting. But for Alcazar, Baylor’s range of activities and student organizations quickly eased the transition, making it easier to plug in, meet people and feel at home.

“I like how Baylor really does try to have as many activities as possible for freshmen to get involved in,” Alcazar said. “This faculty is always there for students to try and help us find something or somewhere where students feel like you belong.”

Woodway freshman Journey Connor lives at Heritage House, which is home to Baylor’s fine arts living and learning community.

On-campus living is required for Baylor freshmen with a few exceptions. The Campus Living and Learning experience “creates diverse residential environments that support learning and faith development through relationally driven communities,” according to the Campus Living and Learning website.

Connor has seen the fruit of living on campus her freshman year. She chose to live in Heritage House because she’s interested in music and wanted to live with students who share her interests.

“Compared to any other university, Baylor has a diverse student body and there’s a lot of people who come from different backgrounds,” Connor said. “So far, it has been a welcoming first-year experience, coming from a hectic world — Baylor makes me feel more involved on a campus that’s purposeful.”

And the joy of being a freshman at Baylor is evident to many more than just Connor and Alcazar. The U.S. News and World Report 2026 Best College Rankings placed Baylor at No. 4 for first-year experiences and No. 9 for best learning communities.

President Linda Livingstone said Baylor’s commitment to providing a “transformative undergraduate program” to its students is essential, particularly in the first year of their educational experience.

“It’s gratifying to see our peer institutions and higher education leaders continue to recognize the strength of Baylor’s undergraduate programs, especially those that shape student success and learning from the very beginning and endure through to graduation and beyond,” Livingstone said.

Despite the honor, it doesn’t erase the reality on campus grounds. In the past five years, students from all 50 states have attended Baylor, according to Fall 2018-2024 Data Trends. For first-year students from across the country, stepping into university in an unrecognizable city makes it hard to feel valued.

“We are thankful the ‘Baylor Distinctives’ remain highly valued, from faith and character development to the opportunity for students to build meaningful relationships with faculty and mentors,” Livingstone said. “These qualities make Baylor a truly special place to prepare students for worldwide leadership and service.”