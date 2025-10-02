Close Menu
    Thursday, October 2

    SLIDESHOW: Heart O’ Texas Fair 2025

    Mary Thurmond
    "The Giant Wheel" shines bright on Thursday night at the Heart O' Texas Fair. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor
    • Many kids and goats are seen in the petting zoo. Mary Thurmond | Photo Editor

    Mary’s a sophomore journalism student from Greenville, Texas. She loves taking photos at any sport and sleeping in her free time.

