UNights unites students with free activities every Saturday night

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Baylor students looking for a fun weekend activity can head to the Bill Daniel Student Center Saturday night for UNights, the Union Board’s weekly late-night programming series.

This week’s event, “Patch in the Patch,” runs from 8-11 p.m. in Barfield Drawing Room and will offer students a chance to decorate tote bags and create custom patches.

The series, formerly known as Sundown Sessions, was rebranded this fall after student leaders raised concerns about the old name’s associations.

“We wanted to remove the history of Sundown towns, especially in Texas,” Alyssa Guajardo, graduate assistant for Union Board, said. “UNights combines uniting students with the nighttime programming, and it still has the same late-night concept and sense of community.”

Union Board also hosts UBreaks, a biweekly Friday pop-up brunch. This Friday’s event, from 10 a.m. to noon, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with aguas frescas and pan dulce.

“It’s one of my favorites,” Guajardo said. “As a Latino and Hispanic, this one feels really special.”

Union Board President Danielle Rodriguez, a senior from Corpus Christi, said the mission behind the programming is to make the SUB feel like home.

“Our goal is to provide an environment where students can grab free food, enjoy an event, hang out with friends or meet new ones,” she said. “This is a resource on campus that students can always rely on.”

Rodriguez, who helped start Lego Night as a sophomore, said she’s especially excited to see the creativity behind Saturday’s craft night.

“This is the first time we’re doing Patch in the Patch,” she said. “It’s a unique event. Not many opportunities exist to just go in on a Saturday and learn how to embroider or patch some things onto your jeans or patches. We have all the supplies needed so I’m excited.”

Both UBreaks and UNights are free and open to all Baylor students.