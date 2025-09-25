Baylor professors emphasize civil discourse, response to political violence

By Ava Schwab | Reporter

Hostility of political opponents is a growing concern for two Baylor professors, and it stems from the tendency to “other” someone because of differing opinions.

Dr. Patrick Flavin, chair of the political science department and Bob Bullock professor of political science; and Christian Van Gorder, associate professor of religion warned that “othering” may fuel tolerance for political violence.

Both Flavin and Van Gorder sketched an invitation and a warning. The real test isn’t in the heat of headlines, but in the quieter spaces — dinner tables, living rooms, classrooms and pews — where people chose to alienate or to listen. The health of democracy and national change, they argue, will be decided in those very regular, small acts of civility and grace.

Flavin said a college campus is an ideal setting to have civil conversation about difficult topics — conversations he believes should remain respectful.

“The Baylor mission is cultivating civil discourse as a way to air differences without resorting to political violence,” Flavin said.

Flavin noted that his study of political history has revealed troubling trends in recent years.

“Instances of political violence, and even the uptick of people saying political violence can be acceptable — that’s concerning,” Flavin said.

Emphasizing that opposition to political violence transcends Baylor’s religious identity, Flavin believes this sentiment should transcend all institutions.

“I don’t think it needs to be a religious school to come out strongly against political violence,” Flavin said.

Flavin links this openness to violence to the “othering” of political opponents. This strategy of differentiation can be a precursor to political violence, he said.

“Someone that has different views … should be able to participate or express their political opinions.” Flavin said. “It is concerning when there’s this increase in viewing political opponents as not a fellow American or a fellow human, … but someone who is not worthy of respect. That affects not only political violence but how we relate to one another.”

Flavin also added that rising polarization catapults this issue. Polarization is the result not of some people having a better view of those who share their opinion, but as a result of people having a much more negative view toward those who don’t. For Flavin, the remedy begins close to home.

“Baylor should continue its quest to encourage [and] to cultivate a civil discourse,” Flavin said. “[It is important to] discuss differences in a reasonable and respectful way that doesn’t demonize or dehumanize the political opposition.”

Van Gorder emphasized what Scripture says about the issue and the importance of approaching it with a religious and ethical angle.

“The Christian Scriptures say, ‘Let your gentleness be known to all,'” Van Gorder said. “So if we can get to spaces of mutual empathy, that can facilitate mutual respect. Violence only brings a cycle of more violence.”

A Christian message can bring the world into ways of “relating to each other in ways that don’t emphasize force,” Van Gorder said.

Van Gorder also highlights a philosophical approach, noting that people have become more emotional than rational. Drawing on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, he explained that people tend to crave belonging more than reason.

“[People are] more tribal, and that tribalism creates an emphasis on difference,” Van Gorder said. “We don’t get along well with difference, but if we can get beyond the emotional into the rational, we can find ways to understand each other.”

Van Gorder said political violence is an ethical and human issue, not necessarily reliant on faith. As Christians, we have a “standard” we aspire to be, he said.

“[Jesus] said, If someone strikes you, turn the other cheek. If someone tries to force you to walk a mile, walk two. So that’s the exact opposite of a promotion of violence,” Van Gorder said.

Van Gorder drew on his own time abroad in China and cited the old saying, “Don’t be like a frog at the bottom of the well,” to stress awareness of one’s inherited worldview.

“Recognizing that you’re born in a Christian environment with Christian parents, that doesn’t automatically mean that other people who are different from you are not as good as you, or they don’t have the same values, ethics and morals that you have,” Van Gorder said. “And the notion that you’re better than someone doesn’t strike me as consistent with Philippians 2.”

Van Gorder further expressed gratitude for the faculty who have “lived a life, not just taught written books or given theory,” he said.

“There are many in our faculty who don’t just talk the talk, but they walk the walk,” Van Gorder said. “Our actions speak much louder than our words.”