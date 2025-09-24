Baylor named among top places to work for

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

Baylor was recognized by the Great Colleges to Work For program as an Honor Roll institution Friday. The acknowledgment is awarded by an institutional questionnaire that captures employment data, workplace policies and a survey administered to faculty and staff. Additionally, the primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

The honor underscores Baylor’s continued commitment to a multi-year effort to align its Christian mission and operations with a focus on professional development. Over the past several years, Baylor has expanded professional learning opportunities for faculty and staff. They have strengthened supervisory chair effectiveness, job satisfaction and refined benefits to support faculty and staff well-being, enabling them to work in a safe environment. Those recognitions are designed to help employees thrive in their roles, advancing Baylor’s resources and spiritual growth.

President Linda Livingstone said the achievement in all 10 categories — an honor bestowed on only three universities in the country — is a testament to the university’s Christian mission, which requires pursuing excellence in everything.

“While we foster an environment for faculty and staff to help prepare students for worldwide leadership and service, we also strive to create a workplace where every employee is supported, valued and equipped to succeed,” Livingstone said. “We also strive to create a workplace where every employee is supported, valued and equipped to succeed. I am thrilled Baylor earned this honor again, and I expect the university to continue to be a great college to work for.”

Vice President for Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer Cheryl Gochis said the university has also invested in modernizing workplace practices. The upgrades include flexible arrangements for a caring community, career pathways and enhanced resources for mental health and well-being.

“We are grateful to our employees and leaders who not only take the time to share their feedback but also use it to help us continuously improve our workplace,” Gochis said. “Their voices shape the caring community we strive to foster, one that reflects our Christian mission while offering strong benefits, meaningful well-being resources, and a supportive environment for faculty, staff and students.”

In recent years, Baylor has expanded its inclusion and belonging initiatives, aiming to ensure that faculty and staff receive support throughout all stages of their careers and life circumstances. Dr. Tamara Welter, assistant professor of journalism, said from a new faculty perspective, the resources available to help adapt the Waco environment to the Baylor environment are intentionally used to connect with other faculty.

“When I first moved here, my father passed away back in California and it was a difficult semester for me, but so many people just rallied around me, from our university chaplain on campus all the way down to the journalism department,” Welter said. “Faculty rallied around me and students as well, just supporting me in that journey [and] reinforces Baylor’s purpose and performance with a deeply held commitment to its community.”