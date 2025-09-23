Penalties, turnovers prove costly in Baylor’s loss to Arizona State

By Braden Murray | LTVN Executive Producer

In their 27-24 loss to Arizona State, Baylor had a season high seven penalties for 86 yards, and turned the ball over three times.

“I was disappointed in the execution, you know,” Head coach Dave Aranda said. “Whether it’s the turnovers on offense or the penalties on defense, the busted play on a big third down, it’s just inopportune times, kind of shooting yourself in the foot — you just can’t do that.”

Redshirt senior wide receiver Josh Cameron had an uncharacteristically sloppy night. As he fumbled the ball twice, both times resulted in points for the Sun Devils

“I know Josh is a dog, obviously this is not the game that he wanted to have,” Senior wide receiver Kole Wilson said. “But I know the type of person he is, and he’s going to bounce right back.”

The Bears’ defense put in another solid performance, forcing Arizona State to settle for four field goals. But a late hit call in the waning minutes all but guaranteed a win for the Sun Devils.

“It’s really frustrating, you know, especially when it’s crunch time in a game like that,” Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jackie Marshall said. “And it’s a big moment — we can’t have those types of penalties. Obviously, you can see that they hurt us, we just can’t have that.”

Baylor’s offense struggled for most of the game. Redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns, but had his third interception in two games.