Baylor veterans poised to carry culture into new season

Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

The Baylor women’s basketball team is no stranger to success, and certainly no stranger to the work it takes to get there.

With the first day of practice officially tipping off yesterday and a new season on the horizon, head coach Nicki Collen is turning to her veterans — an entire class of recruits who’ve spent four years growing under her tutelage — as the ones carrying the culture and expectations she hopes will define the Bears.

“One of the things that’s really special about this team, thinking about the nature of college sports and the transfer portal, is that we’re only one of five Power Five schools that still has its entire 2022 class intact,” Collen said. “We have four players who have been playing under me for four years and understand the standards and expectations of how we do things and why we do them.”

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Bella Fontleroy, Kyla Abraham and Jana Van Gytenbeek are all entering their fourth year in the program. For Collen, that foundation extends far beyond the court.

“I’m not just talking about the X’s and O’s — I’m talking about the culture of the locker room, how we show up for one another,” she said. “I’m just grateful we’ve done a good job not only helping those players become better basketball players, but they’re all on pace to graduate on time. I think in this landscape, that’s really unique.”

That balance of culture and leadership sets the stage for a new season — one that the Bears begin with plenty of unfinished business.

Baylor begins the new season still carrying the sting of last March, when it fell 64-59 to TCU in the Big 12 championship and 69-63 to Ole Miss in the second round of the NCAA tournament. With those losses in the rearview, the Bears aim to start fast and stay hungry after a summer of steady work.

“We’re almost [to] season time, and that’s all we’ve really been waiting for and preparing for these past three or four months,” redshirt sophomore Auburn transfer Taliah Scott said.

With half the roster returning and six fresh faces in the mix, Baylor is leaning on veterans to set the tone. For 2025 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year finalist Littlepage-Buggs, that means stepping into a leadership role she admits can be uncomfortable at times.

“Leadership has been challenging, I won’t lie,” Littlepage-Buggs said. “Having that expectation from my coaches to lead by example, open my mouth, and get uncomfortable — I wouldn’t call it an adjustment, but it is hard at times. I’m grateful for it, though, because it’s something I really value.”

While Collen leans on her veterans to help carry the program’s culture, the newcomers have wasted little time buying in. Littlepage-Buggs said their willingness to work, adapt and embrace the culture has already stood out.

“From the jump, they’ve come in, gone to work and accepted the challenge, and I really admire that about them,” Littlepage-Buggs said. “For me, in year four, compared to the past summers, it’s been really hard this year, but they’ve come in and attacked it. They’re willing to make mistakes and learn from corrections, and it’s been awesome to see.”

The steady presence of returners grounded in the program’s identity gives the team experience and direction. It shows up in players like Van Gytenbeek and Fontleroy, who Collen said she believes are primed and ready to grow their impact on both ends of the floor.

“Jana is a massive difference-maker. She knows what to do and why we do it,” Collen said. “I think she has the ability not only to lead our league in assists, but possibly the nation. More importantly, this season gives her the chance to truly step into a leadership role in our program.”

“I think Bella can make a huge jump from more of a 3-and-D player to doing a little bit more off the bounce,” Collen said. “Ultimately, I want her to go from All-Defensive Team to Defensive Player of the Year. With her strength, versatility and understanding of angles, she can be a lockdown defender against a lot of different players in this league.”

The challenge ahead is more than chasing wins; it’s about sustaining a standard. For Collen, it’s the culture that’s as essential as any offensive set or defensive scheme. It’s the framework that makes everything else possible.

If the veterans can carry that standard forward, Baylor will once again be positioned to chase a conference crown and make a run in March.

Baylor will take to the court for an open scrimmage against West Texas A&M Oct. 25 at Foster Pavilion. Two weeks later, the Bears will open the regular season in Paris against Duke in the Oui-Play Paris doubleheader on Nov. 3. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.