New conductor Jeffrey Grogan leads Baylor Symphony Orchestra in first fall concert

Strings of all sounds, shapes and sizes filled Jones Concert Hall on Monday night for the first Baylor Symphony Orchestra concert of the fall semester. Conductor Jeffrey Grogan led the group in playing Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, his first concert conducting the group.

“Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5 tells a story of self-doubt, uncertainty, faith, hope and resilience,” Grogan said.

According to Peoria, Ill., senior Elsah Luan, a violinist, this particular performance was the most in-sync the group had been yet playing the Tchaikovsky symphony. She said she attributes the togetherness not only to the teamwork of her peers, but also to Grogan’s guidance.

“It’s been a real treat to meet him,” Luan said. “I think he is just the perfect balance of everything.”

Luan said the concert was initially supposed to be held later in the semester, but got pushed up earlier. Still, the group was able to pull off a stellar performance, she said.

Each of the four movements of the string-heavy composition carried the same melodic theme, expressed in different tones, textures and intensities throughout to convey the different emotions Tchaikovsky experienced as he composed the music, Grogan said.

“Sometimes it’s a shadow,” Grogan said. “Sometimes it’ll hit you right over the head, just like fate does in the final minutes, transforming into a radiant, major-key triumph.”

The symphony consisted of four movements: “Andante — Allegro con anima,” “Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza,” “Valse: Allegro moderato” and “Finale: Andante maestoso — Allegro vivace.”

The first movement was somber but gentle, with the theme ringing out low and heavy at first, and picking up into a symphony that swelled into the second movement, giving the listener the sensation of spiraling into madness.

The musicians sat all in black — the violins, violas, cellos and basses all in front, with the flutes, oboes, clarinets, bassoons, horns, trumpets, trombones, tubas and timpani all in the back. The violinists’ arms were sometimes slow and gliding, and other times sharp and violent in their movements. As they played, Grogan waved and flicked his conductor’s wand over the musicians, as if he were painting a masterpiece with every note.

This transitioned into the mellow third movement, which had audience members nodding their heads to its uplifting rhythm, eventually leading listeners to the symphony’s majestic end, the finale.

The performance’s end was followed by standing applause that lasted well over a minute. Grogan walked into the rows of musicians, honoring senior musicians by having them stand to face the applause.

Flower Mound sophomore and principal bassoonist Karter Dax said most people think of classical music as uptight and rigid. He feels the opposite.

“It’s honestly just kind of fun, getting to sit and relax and enjoy some really complex music that takes a lot longer to develop than most songs that you hear on the radio,” he said.

Austin senior Marco Cornel, a clarinetist, said he first started practicing the composition back in July during auditions.

“It’s really satisfying getting to let the world hear all the work we’ve been putting into it and getting to work together with such amazing people,” Cornel said.

Samantha Olsen, a second-year master’s student from Gilbert, Ariz., and principal bassist, said a lot of the work put in building up to the big show included individual practice for each musician, which was then put all together in practice to create a symphonic masterpiece.

“We’re all connecting as one — one gigantic, sonic sound instead of each individual player,” she said.

Luan attested to the power of music in her own life and musicianship.

“I think it really made me think about it in my own life and reflect on how we all can have those situations and how music can really help us process those emotions,” Luan said.

Olsen said for those who might not be familiar with classical music or are hesitant to listen, not to be intimidated, to bring their emotions and come with an open mind.

“Music is just able to heal in a way that anything else can,” she said.

The Baylor Symphony Orchestra’s next show will occur on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Jones Concert Hall. Students are able to receive recital credit for the show.