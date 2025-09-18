Waco faces Texas ban on cannabis products

By Rhea Choudhary | Staff Writer, Jacob Stowers | Broadcast Reporter

Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed the legislation banning the sale of THC vapes in Texas, a move that has began to change both student usage patterns and local business operations in Waco after the Senate Bill 2024 took place on Sept. 1.

Want more info on the ban? LTVN’s Jacob Stowers has the details.

Regardless of their original source, the new restrictions prohibit the sale of any vape products containing any THC. Abbott and state legislators identified health risks and accessibility within younger people as the main reasons for the change.

At Bosque Smoke Shop, THC vape sales previously held a large portion of business, but Sales Representative Amanda LaValley said the new law has left both the store and its customers forced to look for alternative options.

“We can no longer sell any vapes that contain any amount of THC,” LaValley said. “We used to sell a whole lot of them, to all various ages, even elderly people who were pretty dependent on it for things like chronic diseases. Now they do not have access to that, but we can’t do anything for them.”

While some customers have made the switch to flower or pre-rolls, LaValley predicts that sales will decline, as shown by their shelves starting to empty out.

“Not a lot of people want to deal with the smell or the hassle of those products,” LaValley said. “We are definitely starting to see the decrease.”

The legislation also included stricter requirements on ID checks for each customer. LaValley said their shop already had a policy of carding everyone who entered, so the adjustment has been insignificant.

For newer Baylor students such as Coppell freshman Neha Nagarapu, the ban could transform the culture across university campuses.

“I think it will definitely decrease vape usage, not just amongst Baylor students, but also high school students as well,” Nagarapu said. “With less access, it will definitely be harder to get, which then leads to fewer people doing it, so I think it will be good overall for students’ health.”

Some Baylor upperclassmen, including Colorado Springs, Colo., senior Nick Abrego, showed their support for the legislation, expressing that it would be beneficial for health and peer accountability.

“I feel like college students today probably use it a lot more than they should, and I feel like a ban is probably a good thing since it has had a negative impact in many states,” Abrego said. “With this ban, friends can rely on each other to know that it is not a good thing, and that we are trying to minimize vaping in general.”

While students are anticipating much fewer opportunities to access THC products, local smoke shops have already experienced decreases in their sales.

As the ban takes effect, the impacts on Baylor’s campus culture and Waco businesses remain to be seen. For now, both students and retailers are adjusting to a new legal landscape that restricts access to THC products in Texas.