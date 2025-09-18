Troubadour Tales brings songwriters’ stories to life at Texas Music Cafe

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

At Texas Music Cafe’s Troubadour Tales series, there is a story behind every song. Waco audiences get a rare chance to hear both.

The lights dimmed, and a hush fell over the room at the cafe Thursday night, marking the beginning of the songwriting series. Local and regional songwriters stripped it down — sharing the inspiration, heartbreak and humor behind their lyrics in an intimate setting downtown.

The event happens every Thursday from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and each night features a new array of artists – mostly from the Waco area, but also traveling from different parts of Texas.

One of these artists was first-timer Houston junior Jacob Moore, who attended the event on a whim after a recommendation.

“I showed up today after one of my professors recommended this place for an internship,” Moore said. “I was asked, ‘Do you write any songs?’ And I was like, ‘I do.’ So, about two hours ago, I found out I was going to be playing here.”

The atmosphere is intimate: just the writers, their instruments and the audience. It’s also professionally recorded and live-streamed, preserving these moments for both locals in the room and fans beyond Waco.

Some of the repeat attendees, such as Jim Benninghoff, said they return to the venue time and time again because of the community and the chance to showcase their music.

His song lyrics tonight summed it up — these artists won’t stop pursuing their passions.

“I’ll sing through the mist, and I’ll sing through the haze, and I’ll sleep through the dark to the day,” Benninghoff sang.

For these artists, singing is their lifeline, and Texas Music Cafe gives them an outlet for these songs.

Waco resident Alton Ray performed at the event, and his songs hold more meaning to him than just notes played on a guitar.

“I’m sorry, but I’m probably going to make you cry,” Ray said. “My song is called ‘Black and Blue.’ I wrote it after my dad passed away, and this is just kind of what came out of me at the moment.”

The event gives Waco residents an inside look into the ins and outs of songwriting – an experience you don’t get at a big-name concert in a stadium.

“It felt like you were sitting in someone’s living room, just listening to friends share the stories behind their songs,” Waco resident Emily Harper said. “You don’t usually get that kind of honesty at a big concert — it made the music hit even harder.”

To perform at the songwriter showcase, apply on the Texas Music Cafe website.