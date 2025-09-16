Dell Technologies hosts AI chat, day of recruiting events

By Ava Schwab | Reporter

In a world full of AI uncertainties, Dell Technologies arrived on campus to spark curiosity and engage in thoughtful discussions. The bottom floor of Cashion hosted “Coffee and Donuts with Dell Technologies (AI)” on Tuesday morning.

As students kickstarted their day with free coffee and fresh donuts, they also had the opportunity to talk with Dell professionals. The purpose of this event was to learn how Dell is shaping the future of tech, and how students can be a part of it.

Dell’s award-winning technology allows it to stand out as an important company to hear from regarding the world’s constant adjustment to the growth of AI. According to Dell’s website, it offers the industry’s most comprehensive AI portfolio, while they currently aim to both simplify and speed their AI deployments. As the professional world changes its approach to AI rapidly, Dell’s infrastructure advancements let it stay one step ahead.

Dell Campus Manager Gira Gomez called this event “low-pressure, high-reward,” and emphasized it is open to all areas of study and grades. The conversation drew the attention of students during their passing periods who stopped and talked.

“We feel like this is a really great way to connect with the students in a different way,” Gomez said.

According to Gomez, Dell is currently seeking interns for 2026, and the purpose of this event was to “build relationships more informally.”

Gomez highlighted how the event stands apart from a typical career fair, where students would have to dress up, do research prior to the event and schedule meetings with all the different companies.

“Our culture is really about teamwork [and] winning together, as well as driving results,” Gomez said. “We really look for students that emphasize teamwork [and] have leadership qualities that are adaptable [and] coachable, and those are all really great qualities that really align with our culture.”

Despite Dell’s current AI innovations, Gomez said she’s more concerned with hiring a steady team and embracing students for the Dell workplace.

“Dell is looking for exceptional students who are able to lead innovative thoughts and have curiosity to make the next generation of technology,” Gomez said.

Whether students were studying in an area typically recruited by Dell or not, the treats caught the attention of many students passing by.

Paris junior Layla Shafiq said the event was pleasant to encounter.

“Because that’s sort of where our tuition is going — catering for these little happenings,” Shafiq said.

Though not too keen on AI usage, Shafiq found it refreshing to find a booth open to every student, even if their interests did not align.

Dell has several more upcoming events, including its AI and Alienware campaign and its AI Info Session and Alumni Panel.