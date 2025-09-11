Hundreds attend McLane Stair Climb, honor 9/11 sacrifices

By Ava Schwab | Reporter

Before the sun rose over the Brazos, hundreds of Baylor students, staff and faculty took to the stairs at McLane Stadium.

The tragedy of September 11, 2001, remains an unforgettable moment in American history, and Baylor ROTC hosted the third annual stair climb 5:30 this morning to recognize the sacrifices of first responders that day.

San Antonio senior James Douglas, the cadet officer in charge of the event, said he is honored to bring attention to those who served.

“I’ve been surrounded by amazing individuals who have been affected by this,” Douglas said.

Every detail in the event was purposeful, according to Douglas. Each participant was given a name tag of a first responder who gave their life rescuing others.

Midland senior Cinthia Diaz said each part was “symbolic.”

“This event is about honoring our history,” Diaz said. “It’s about bringing together the community.”

Diaz mentioned it is important to foster unity in the community now more than ever.

Although this is only the third year this event has taken place, attendants were in the hundreds. Diaz, president of Veterans at Baylor, was grateful for the people that came together.

Beginning with a prayer, the crowd of hundreds of students began the tribute with a moment of reflection, focusing on Isaiah 6:8.

“This event provides a place for self reflection,” Diaz said. “It is a place to come together.”

Students and participants finished 2,071 steps — the exact number first responders took 24 years ago — before the sun rose. Some students chose the shorter route, and others traveled the maximum amount while strapped in cumbersome gear.

While this was most accessible for Baylor students, this was not the only event in the area to pay tribute to 9/11. Last Saturday, the Heart of Texas Marine Corps League 975 hosted the 7th Annual Waco Memorial 9/11 stair climb at Jacob’s Ladder.

Commandant of the Heart of Texas Marine Corps 975 Rolando Hernandez said the gathering brought awareness to those “who weren’t born or people who are slowly forgetting what happened.”

Whitney junior Raiya Villarreal shed light on her time as a volunteer at the Robinson Fire Department as an EMT, which she said changed her perspective on 9/11.

“You automatically have a respect for every first responder,” Villarreal said. “It bonds you at a deeper level.”

Hernandez implored people to “remember our fallen” every year on the day and how the tragedy brought people together.

“Remember the community and how we came together and became stronger,” Hernandez said.