‘Hamilton’ hits the silver screen for the first time

By O’Connor Daniel | Reporter

“Hamilton,” the internationally acknowledged Broadway production by Lin-Manuel Miranda, hit theaters for the first time on Friday.

In honor of the musical’s tenth anniversary since its debut in 2015, the award-winning musical is being shown in movie theaters nationwide — including Waco’s Cinemark theater on Creekview Drive — giving audiences another way to experience a show that changed Broadway.

For Dripping Springs junior Lainey Killian, the magic of live theatre lies in its personal presence with the audience.

“Every show you see in the theatre is once in a lifetime,” Killian said. “It’s never going to be the exact same. Those actors are real people right in front of you.”

That energy is part of what makes “Hamilton’s” silver screen debut so unique, Killian said.

As a BFA theatre performance major with a concentration in musical theatre, Killian said the release feels special because of the cast’s lasting impact.

“It’ll be a mix of people in the theatre,” she said. “Because the show got so famous, people feel attached to the cast, and seeing them come back together 10 years later is really special.”

Killian said the show’s popularity stems from how it reinvented musical storytelling.

“The idea of a rap-pop musical about the Founding Fathers sounds so silly and ridiculous,” she said. “And yet it became this huge cultural thing. That’s why you have everyday people who aren’t even theatre fans who can rap about Aaron Burr from memory.”

Melissa Johnson, a senior lecturer in musical theatre, said a filmed version helps audiences follow the story in new ways, but can’t replace the energy of a live performance.

“In a filmed musical, the camera dictates what you focus on,” Johnson said. “I remember seeing the film version of ‘Evita’ with Madonna, and since the entire show is sung, it was the first time I really heard every word. But there is an energy to a live show that I don’t think can be found in a film.”

Johnson said “Little Women,” Baylor Theatre’s upcoming fall production, captures that same kind of connection.

“I have seen every film and TV version of ‘Little Women,’ and I love them all,” Johnson said. “The great thing about the stage version is that it uses not only written words in the scenes, but also incredible music to tell the story.”

As moviegoers prepare to watch “Hamilton” in theaters, Johnson added one last note on audience etiquette.

“This may be controversial, but read the room,” she said. “If you know every word to Hamilton and everyone in the theatre is singing along, I say sing out loud. If no one else is, keep it to yourself.”