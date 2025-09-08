Defense searches for sustainability following 2OT shootout at SMU

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

Following Baylor’s 48-45 double-overtime win over No. 17 SMU Saturday, the Bears’ defense is still battling to find consistency in its play.

“We don’t have 11 guys doing what they’re supposed to be doing on any given play,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “What we’re doing now is not sustainable.”

Despite claiming the first-ranked win in the Aranda era since the 2021 season, the team continued to show similar defensive struggles as its game against Auburn.

“We just have to play better, I think,” Aranda said. “We have to correct what’s correctable, be positive and kind of build towards the next thing. Otherwise, your emotions can take the best of you.”

One “correctable” issue for the Bears appears to be the run defense after losing the rushing battle 163-161 Saturday. Another point the defense wants to improve on is limiting explosive plays, following Mustang senior wide receiver Romello Brinson’s 75-yard touchdown pass to open the game.

“It’s not anything really clear right now,” Aranda said. “There are times where everything has to go right to get off the field, and with respect to all the offenses that are out there, it shouldn’t be that hard.”

Aranda appears to have confidence in what his defense’s ceiling is for the remainder of the season. The focus for the Bears heading into their final non-conference matchup of the regular season is finding the right execution.

“In the meetings today, amid the ‘here’s what’s going to get fixed,’ there’s a kind of hopefulness,” Aranda said. “Winning does that. When you’re losing, roadblocks appear. You see the truth, but is it really worth all of that to get to it? When you win, the road is opened up again.”

The defense, amid its search for sustainability, is wrestling with injuries. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Jackie Marshall saw limited playing time Saturday following a high ankle sprain suffered in the Auburn game, and junior cornerback Caden Jenkins did not travel with the team due to reported medical issues.

“We’re still trying to get an idea of identity and best players, and putting them in the best position to succeed,” Aranda said. “We need to all get on the same page so we can finally attack somebody and not have to play ourselves with self-inflicted wounds.”

Heading into Baylor’s battle with Samford this week, Aranda made it clear that the team is not taking a restful week despite having a 99% chance of winning according to ESPN Analytics. Aranda referenced his team’s 2023 season opener against Texas State, where, after being picked as heavy favorites, the Bears lost 42-31.

“You have to respect everybody you play,” Aranda said.

Aranda also noted the importance of leadership for the development of the defense, citing senior safety Devyn Bobby as the head of the defense both on the field and on the sideline.

“I’m so proud of Devyn and just his growth as a leader,” Aranda said. “Devyn’s playing the best football I’ve seen him play two games in a row.”

Baylor will play Samford at 11 a.m. Saturday at McLane Stadium.