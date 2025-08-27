Senior safety Bobby is king of the hill

Dylan Fink | Sports Intern

Baylor’s secondary has been a point of struggle the past three seasons. Senior safety Devyn Bobby won’t stand it anymore.

Bobby first debuted as a starter in the 2023 season, coinciding with the worst defense in recent Baylor memory. The Bears were the No. 116-ranked scoring defense in the nation, allowing 33.3 points per game. Bobby finished second on the team with 76 tackles.

The following season, Bobby was an unsung hero, leading the team with three interceptions and finishing third with 80 tackles. But a series of key moments — including his proximity to LaJohntay Wester’s game-tying touchdown catch in Colorado — have remained a sore spot for some fans.

Bobby has improved every season of his career; head coach Dave Aranda expects 2025 to be no different.

“Devyn Bobby is one of the most improved guys,” Aranda said. “[He is] playing his best football that he has played.”

With the loss of defensive leaders such as linebackers Matt Jones and Garmon Randolph, as well as defensive linemen Steve Linton and Treven Ma’ae, Bobby is looking to be the next leader for the defense.

“I can improve in a lot of areas; nobody is perfect,” Bobby said. “I can get better as a slot-man, I can improve my attacking, I can improve my hands, I can improve my football IQ. I’m just trying to get 1% better every day.”

Bobby is seeking to lead by example to his teammates, preaching a next-man-up mentality in the face of injuries and other obstacles.

“We’re going even more harder,” Bobby said. “That’s the mentality we have in our [safety] room.”

As a Baylor journeyman, Bobby has been present for a couple of rough seasons and experienced the turnaround firsthand. He now sits poised for a high-potential senior season.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” Bobby said of the upcoming season. “I know what we are capable of. It’s going to be a good one. We’re going to make a lot of plays — I can promise you that.”

Bobby credited the defense’s improvement to his teammates’ hard work in fall camp.

“All of them came in with a chip on their shoulder,” Bobby said. “They all came in very intentional with their reps — in meetings, outside on the field, even off the field — everybody’s been intentional. That’s what I love about everybody that has come in.”

As the team prepares for its Friday matchup against Auburn, the Tigers’ tough receiver core gave the secondary a handful of prep for the game. Bobby views the challenge as an opportunity to demonstrate his offseason work.

“We’re just trying to stack days, and now that it’s game week, we’re even closer to going out there and showing what we can do,” Bobby said.

While leading the defense into the Auburn game, Bobby points out the hype built around the matchup, seeing it as an opportunity to set the tone for the season.

“Night game, SEC team, all-black, gold helmets,” Bobby said. “You couldn’t ask for [anything] better.”

Bobby has taken on the mantle of a defensive leader. He stands at the base of a new season, blocking out the noise, hoping to help Baylor exceed expectations in 2025.

The Bears open their season against Auburn at 7 p.m. Friday at McLane Stadium.