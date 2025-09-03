Timeline: History of political visits to Waco

By Hannah Webb | Focus Editor & Copy Editor

From Truman to Trump and Reagan to Obama, Baylor and Waco have played host to some of the nation’s most powerful political figures. Governors, justices and presidents alike have stepped into the green and gold spotlight — each leaving a mark on campus history.

March 6, 1947, Baylor welcomed its first sitting U.S. president to campus when 33rd President Harry S. Truman made a brief stop in Waco that lasted just over four hours. Though his visit was short, it carried weight. Truman was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Law degree, presented by then-Baylor President Pat Neff in Waco Hall. Neff also sent a telegram and a bouquet of flowers to the First Lady back in Washington, including Bess Truman in the historic moment from afar.

Retired four-star Gen. Colin Powell spoke at the Ferrell Center March 26, 1996, about the importance of servitude, his book “My American Journey,” and his decision not to run for president. He also focused on the idea that education is one of the primary purposes of government and spoke about his experience during the Cold War as the national security advisor, including his encounter with former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev. Powell later returned to campus in 2013 as part of the Willow Creek Leadership Summit.

Former President Ronald Reagan came to the Ferrell Center Sept. 22, 1988, where he spoke to Baylor students about the upcoming election. He emphasized the power of young voters, saying that those between the ages of 18 and 24 can “determine the future of the United States by how you cast your votes and the fact that you do cast votes.” During his stop, Baylor presented Reagan with the Alumnus Honoris Causa — the highest award presented to non-alumni.

George W. Bush made multiple visits to the Waco area, mainly due to his secondary home at the “Western White House” in Crawford, a mere half-hour from campus. Bush first came to campus in 2002 for an economic forum. This visit marked the largest gathering of his administration’s cabinet outside of D.C. He returned March 23, 2005, to hold an international summit with leaders from Mexico and Canada. Bush proposed to ease border restrictions and establish a free trade route between the three countries. Bush has also made some appearances at a Baylor football and Lady Bears basketball game.

Sandra Day O’Connor came to Baylor April 30, 2012, to tell her journey to becoming the first female Supreme Court Justice. Her appearance was part of Baylor President Ken Starr’s “On Topic” series, where he interviewed prominent political figures. O’Connor largely spoke about her founding of the iCivics learning program, a series of online games designed to educate young students about the structure of American government. O’Connor presented this to a Waco Hall standing-room-only audience.

Then-President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama visited Baylor to speak at the memorial held for those who died in the fertilizer plant explosion in West, Texas. The event was held at the Ferrell Center April 25, 2013. More than 10,000 people were in attendance. “You have been tested,” Obama said during his speech. “You have been tried. You have gone through fire. But you are and always will be surrounded by an abundance of love.”

Beto O’Rourke visited McLennan County for a rally for his candidacy as Texas governor Feb. 8, 2022. He held the event at Brazos Park East to speak on his campaign, “Keeping the Lights On.” Waco was one stop on his 12-day route before early primary voting began in Texas. “At every major turn in American history, young people have led the way,” O’Rourke said, focusing on the urgency of the younger generation.

Donald Trump held his first official 2024 presidential campaign rally at the Waco Regional Airport March 25, 2023. He chose the location because of its position between Texas’s population centers of Austin and Dallas. More than 25,000 people attended, according to Trump’s former special adviser Steven Cheung on X. At this rally, Trump spoke for nearly 90 minutes, stating that for those who have been wronged and betrayed, he is “your warrior” and “your justice.”

Gov. Greg Abbott visited Baylor Sept. 3 to speak to prominent Waco area donors about the current “State of the State” during the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce luncheon. He focused on the status of the 89th Legislature, highlighting economic successes and the importance of Waco in this victory. Abbott also spoke on reducing property taxes, fortifying the electric grid and the idea of school choice for parents. He said he would continue to fight for the safety of Texas children and the improvement of the emergency response system following the central Texas flooding in July.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will be added to this list when he visits McLennan Community College as part of the Ken Starr Lecture series Sept. 11. MCC History Professor & Division Chair Ashley Cruseturner will moderate the discussion, including pre-submitted questions from the audience. While the tickets were all free and open to the public, they have all been claimed.