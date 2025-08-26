New university chaplain to bridge faith, diversity

By Madison Hunt | Staff Writer

When Dr. Charles Ramsey attended Baylor as an undergraduate student in the ’90s, he was entranced by the other cultures and languages. After 20 years of ministry, Ramsey returned to Baylor with a goal shaped by his passion for cultures: bridging faith and diversity in on-campus spiritual life.

The Baylor alumnus was officially selected as the new university chaplain and dean of spiritual life on June 9.

In his new position, Ramsey will provide spiritual leadership to the Baylor community. His responsibilities include overseeing chapel programs, pastoral care, local and global missions and engagement activities for various campus ministries.

Though Ramsey has big plans in his new role, part of his mission is to connect with students on a personal level.

“We want to create opportunities, experiences and [an] atmosphere where you can ask where you are in your faith journey,” Ramsey said. “We want you to ask the big questions and to explore faith [and] move at your own pace, but you can’t do it alone. You’re going to [need] community; It’s vital for your journey.”

Ramsey is taking over the role previously held by Dr. Burt Burleson, who retired in May. The shift was announced by Sharra Hynes, senior associate vice president and dean of students and incoming vice president for student life at Baylor.

“Dr. Ramsey brings both denominational depth and global vision to spiritual life at Baylor,” Hynes said, noting his strong ties to the local churches and passion for the global church.

Ramsey has over 20 years of experience in ministry, including roles in global mission in China. Before this appointment, he served as Baylor’s associate university chaplain since 2021, managing campus ministries and fostering community engagement among students.

“Baylor is getting bigger, more international and more diverse, so we need those different church expressions, [maybe] in a different language,” Ramsey said. “We’re going to be worshipping here [and] it’s important to have many styles of worship.”

Ramsey’s passion for missions developed during his time at Baylor. As a University Scholar, Ramsey said he was able to explore a variety of disciplines during his undergraduate studies. He was particularly interested in Chinese culture and language.

“During my junior year, I got a scholarship to go to China, which really took my faith journey to the next level,” Ramsey said.

Dr. Todd D. Still, a member of the search committee, praised Ramsey’s intentional approach and collaborative spirit during his tenure at Baylor.

“A person of immense erudition and genuine goodwill, he embodies and extends Baylor’s motto — Pro Ecclesia, Pro Texana, Pro Mundo,” Still said regarding foreseeing greatness for the Office of Spiritual Life under Ramsey’s guidance.

According to Ramsey, he takes the Pro Mundo section of the motto especially seriously.

“We want to do everything we can to strengthen Baylor’s international footprint. We also want to see more Baylor students, faculty and staff going all over the world,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey’s ministry and academic experience span more than two decades, including global mission leadership and faculty appointments in the U.S. and South Asia. He brings a depth of experience in cross-cultural engagement and continues to shape faith-based communities through teaching, mentoring and leadership.

“There is no rush, nobody can take your place or steal your seat,” Ramsey said. “You’re not competing with anybody else. This is your journey.”