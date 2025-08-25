Just ‘roll’ with it: Gourmet cinnamon rolls hit Waco

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

There is now a hot pink and turquoise treat shop on the corner of Franklin and New Road. You can’t — and won’t want — to miss it.

Slumber Rollz is a gourmet cinnamon roll shop that is changing the treat game. Say goodbye to the world of boring, lackluster cinnamon rolls, and hello to flavors like “Banana Pudding,” “Fruity Pebbles” and “Peaches and Cream.”

It doesn’t end there; the shop also offers savory treats and coffee. Take it from Richmond, Va., sophomore Ellie Daniels, a customer.

“This coffee is absolutely amazing,” Daniels said. “It’s actually so good. It’s a really unique flavor too – I got maple salted caramel.”

Opening a business isn’t always easy, but owners Ted and Clarice Thompson found a way to combine their passions to create their perfect shop. It started with the sister shop, Lavish Slumbers, Waco’s pink brunch cafe.

The cinnamon rolls originally started as a line exclusive to the shop, Baylor alumna Clarice said she felt they needed to expand on that dream.

“Lavish Slumbers was started in 2018,” Clarice said. “Lavish Slumbers is more of the retail clothing line, but when it comes to food and everything, that drives the traffic. I really wanted to diversify our revenue.”

The business isn’t just a business to the Thompsons. It started with a deeper meaning that involved their daughter.

“The journey started because our little one went to a slumber party when she was nine years old with her little cousins, and it just brought out something in her,” Clarice said. “I’ve just always felt as though, as adults, we lose ourselves. Working, we go through college, we lose our friendships and just who we are. I really wanted to incorporate something where we can walk into a place and feel like we know who we are, and can find ourselves again,” Clarice said.

The couple had to adapt quickly once they took on the food venture, delegating their roles based on their skills.

“We didn’t know anything about the food industry, so when we signed our lease, we just had to hit the ground running,” Clarice said. “I basically designed everything, so I’m kind of the creative director, and he’s kind of the brains behind the food.”

They couldn’t do it alone, so they cultivated a team of experts to help get Slumber Rollz to the next level, she said.

“Baking is not my forte — I don’t like science,” Clarice said. “We have an amazing lead baker, her name is Desiree, she’s from ‘Hey Cupcake’ in Austin. She is incredible; she has been such a blessing to us. We also have our barista, who has 12 years of experience.”

When choosing the location, the Thompsons decided to go back to their roots in Waco after hopping around Texas.

“I just feel like Waco had a void that needs to be filled, versus other metropolitan areas,” Ted said. “If everything is everywhere, why not put your efforts into a town that doesn’t have it all?”

When opening the store, the couple had to overcome obstacles that they didn’t know how to deal with. Through several learning moments, they offered a piece of advice.

“You just have to roll with the punches,” Clarice said. “Figure it out, and hang strong and stick it out. Be tough.”

Visit this new sweet treat spot at 101 S New Road, Waco. Their sister store, Lavish Slumbers, is at 160 N. New Road.