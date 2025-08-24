School of Music professors construct perfect study playlist

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

The start of the semester is almost here, and with it are the late-night, rigorous study sessions. Setting up the perfect ambiance for maximum productivity is often a struggle that can quickly deteriorate, draining all discipline. When the YouTube lo-fi beats girl and the typical go-to playlists just aren’t cutting it, motivation and morale can quickly tank, turning a study session into a doom-scrolling session.

How are we as students meant to handle this crisis? What songs are best to induce deep focus? Is music even beneficial to creating the atmosphere of a quality study session?

In response to these inquiries, Baylor School of Music professors constructed a playlist of songs and pieces that they recommend to motivate, focus and even relax to accompany any study session.

Prelude Op. 28. No. 15 by Frederic Chopin

This piece was recommended by Dr. In-Ja Eshelman, a lecturer in Piano. According to Dr. Eshelman, this piece — also known as the “Raindrop Prelude” — possesses an “overall serene main melody” tied with “repetitive left hand accompaniment to create a relaxing mood.”

Second movement of Piano Concerto No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff

Also recommended by Dr. Eshelman, this piece creates a relaxing environment for the studier that builds up to an emotionally intense climax. It is also an internationally popular movement, according to Eshelman.

“This movement is also familiar to many people, even non-musicians,” Eshelman said. “It’s beautiful, emotional melody was also used for the pop song ‘All by Myself’ and in several movie soundtracks. It is also often used by figure skaters in their performances.”

Oblivion by Astor Piazzolla

Jeffrey Grogan, Mary Franks Thompson professor in Orchestral Studies, suggested this next piece. Its airy and jazzy nature provides an ambient sound for all studying needs, he said.

String Quintet in C, D. 956 by Franz Schubert

This piece will guide you on an adventure that “captures the full spectrum of life in one extraordinary piece of music,” said assistant professor of Clarinet, Ran Kampel. This piece is lively and another possible addition to your study playlist.

“Interstellar” soundtrack by Hans Zimmer

This soundtrack was recommended by the School of Music Dean, Kevin Sanders. He affirmed its effectiveness as a great soundtrack for studying.

“Many movie scores are written in a minimalistic style, which makes them excellent for studying because they can create a calm atmosphere without pulling too much focus,” Sanders said. “The ‘Interstellar’ soundtrack by Hans Zimmer is a favorite because it feels expansive and inspiring — perfect for long work sessions!”

Brown noise

Sanders additionally suggested brown noise as a study tool for those needing absolute focus.

“For complete concentration, I turn to brown noise,” Sanders said. “It’s like white noise but deeper and warmer, which makes it easier on the ears. It blocks out distractions and creates a steady background that helps me stay in the zone.”

String Quartet opus 132, “Heiliger Dankgesang” by Ludwig van Beethoven

This recommendation comes from associate professor of Violin, Patricia Shih. She described this piece as a prayer that makes her feel closer to God. It provides an escape for high-stress exams, and lets you bask in the warmth of the music, she said.

Good Weather for an Airstrike

This suggestion is not a piece, but rather an ambient music group suggested by Associate Dean for Graduate Studies and Professor of Percussion, Todd Meehan. The music of this group provides an ethereal soundscape, perfect for keeping you focused and relaxed during your study session, he said.