Film breakdown: Waco native Caden Powell transfers to Baylor after stops at Wyoming, Rice

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

For the first time in 23 years, Scott Drew will get to coach a Wacoan.

Caden Powell, a former Midway High School star, is heading to Baylor from the transfer portal after stops at Wyoming and Rice. The 6-foot-10 big man led the Owls in scoring during AAC play this season with 11.0 points per game.

“Caden has done such a great job of representing Waco and Central Texas through the years, and we are excited to welcome him back,” Drew said. “He is our first scholarship player from Waco in my 23 years here, so while his Baylor and Waco connections make him an obvious fit off the floor, his growth and maturation on the floor will make him an impact player for us moving forward.”

Powell represents a fascinating blend of build and athleticism. Few players have the motor or fluid athleticism he displays on a nightly basis; even fewer combine those into a 6-foot-10 frame. The result is an atypical big man who simply refuses to stop moving.

At 6-foot-10, Powell has a relentless motor and fluid athleticism. That's a rare combo, especially at his size, but he was *everywhere* for Rice this season. He was the only player on the team to start every game + overcame his tweener build to be a major part of their gameplan. pic.twitter.com/afTwYqE9Rv — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

If Powell isn’t screening someone, it’s because he’s too busy running across the floor to screen someone else. He doesn’t lumber or meander; he runs. Rice coach Rob Lanier trusted Powell to sometimes run high-post-style playmaking sets from the top of the key, and while it didn’t save the Owls’ offense (No. 274 nationally), it did stretch his playmaking chops.

Here's what a typical offensive possession looks like for Powell: – Screen

– Slip screen + fade

– Dribble + pass on the perimeter

– Pick & roll

– Gravity prevents help defense No highlight here, but it illustrates what a unique player he is. Fascinating skillset/build combo. pic.twitter.com/ftSTg9rbGC — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

Powell occasionally struggles to find a positional fit. He doesn’t shoot threes, so he can’t be a forward, but he doesn’t quite have the density or aggressiveness of a traditional five. He’s occasionally flashed dunking ability in transition, but mostly sticks to layups with traffic around.

Often, Powell plays more like a perimeter player than a big man, flashing fantastic footwork inside. Most players would try to put this on the deck; instead, he maximizes his length and finishes a tough one. pic.twitter.com/cTJgRWmTKJ — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

Powell's slighter build and mentality can cause some issues, however — namely, not being nearly aggressive enough in traffic. He's tall enough to finish over people (and clearly can, as seen in clip #2), but often resorts to softer layups. He can do more. pic.twitter.com/C6XUlvi647 — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

Still, he’s darn good at what he does. Powell’s rare combination of mobility and finishing ability makes him a serious pick-and-roll threat, particularly in the short roll, where he can re-survey and create further offense. (One variation I’d love to see: a short roll give-and-go, where Powell boomerangs a quick bounce pass back to a cutting point guard.)

It’s a different style of rolling than Juslin Bodo Bodo provides, but the pair is both effective in their own ways. Rather than primarily serving as a lob threat, Powell offers unique craftiness after the screen.

The mobility + finishing combo really shine in the pick-and-roll game. Powell is a completely different player from fellow transfer big Juslin Bodo Bodo, and both will present fascinating P&R variations for opponents. pic.twitter.com/FBvlrBYP5t — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

Powell has also flashed a few burgeoning skills, such as passing and an improving post game, which could continue to develop as the season progresses. Keep an eye on his lefty hook shot, which will be especially effective against teams that try to skate by with smaller defenders.

A couple burgeoning skills to watch offensively: – Playmaking from the high post/top of the key

– An improving post game (specifically his lefty hook shot) Neither are go-to skills yet, but they're intriguing flashes. Worth keeping an eye on. pic.twitter.com/Pt2rWobGck — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

Powell isn’t a true “rim protector” (1.0 block per game), and he will likely struggle against stronger or denser big men. On Feb. 26, Powell allowed former Baylor Bear Dain Dainja to drop 25 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis in a breezy win for the Tigers.

During such matchups, don’t be surprised if Drew occasionally turns to a two-big lineup with Bodo Bodo and Powell together. If experimental pre-conference lineups perform well, Powell has the offensive skill and defensive mobility to make things work next to another big. (The obvious weakness, of course, would be the lack of spacing presented by two non-shooters. But, clear risks aside, it’s still a lineup combination worth exploring.)

Powell is a decent rim protector (1.0 blocks per game) but I'm worried about how he'll hold up defensively against stronger/denser big men. Rice played a *light* schedule last season, but against Memphis on Feb. 26, he allowed 25 pts and 10 reb to former Baylor Bear Dain Dainja. pic.twitter.com/bDlSsdyMmU — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

The most intriguing part of Powell’s defense is his mobility. In one play against Florida International, Lanier had Powell trap a guard above the break. While that surely won’t be a common occurrence in the Big 12, the fact he tried — and succeeded — says a lot about his footwork and defensive intelligence.

To me, the most intriguing part of Powell's defense is his movement on the perimeter. It's so fluid, and his length can cause so many problems. He doesn't always do the traditional big man thing (as seen below), but man, he can change the geometry of the court defensively. pic.twitter.com/psZsdhRNgn — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 30, 2025

Caden Powell is a stellar athlete for the center position, a player who offers a rare combination of fluidity and footwork for a 6-foot-10 big man. He isn’t perfect, but he’ll be Baylor’s best backup big man in years, forming a fascinating frontcourt tandem with Bodo Bodo and Michael Rataj.