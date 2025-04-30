Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Wednesday, April 30

    Film breakdown: Waco native Caden Powell transfers to Baylor after stops at Wyoming, Rice

    Jackson PoseyBy Men's Basketball No Comments4 Mins Read
    Rice forward Caden Powell (44) dunks against Memphis forward Dain Dainja during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Feb. 26 in Memphis, Tenn. AP Photo

    By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

    For the first time in 23 years, Scott Drew will get to coach a Wacoan.

    Caden Powell, a former Midway High School star, is heading to Baylor from the transfer portal after stops at Wyoming and Rice. The 6-foot-10 big man led the Owls in scoring during AAC play this season with 11.0 points per game.

    “Caden has done such a great job of representing Waco and Central Texas through the years, and we are excited to welcome him back,” Drew said. “He is our first scholarship player from Waco in my 23 years here, so while his Baylor and Waco connections make him an obvious fit off the floor, his growth and maturation on the floor will make him an impact player for us moving forward.”

    Powell represents a fascinating blend of build and athleticism. Few players have the motor or fluid athleticism he displays on a nightly basis; even fewer combine those into a 6-foot-10 frame. The result is an atypical big man who simply refuses to stop moving.

    If Powell isn’t screening someone, it’s because he’s too busy running across the floor to screen someone else. He doesn’t lumber or meander; he runs. Rice coach Rob Lanier trusted Powell to sometimes run high-post-style playmaking sets from the top of the key, and while it didn’t save the Owls’ offense (No. 274 nationally), it did stretch his playmaking chops.

    Powell occasionally struggles to find a positional fit. He doesn’t shoot threes, so he can’t be a forward, but he doesn’t quite have the density or aggressiveness of a traditional five. He’s occasionally flashed dunking ability in transition, but mostly sticks to layups with traffic around.

    Still, he’s darn good at what he does. Powell’s rare combination of mobility and finishing ability makes him a serious pick-and-roll threat, particularly in the short roll, where he can re-survey and create further offense. (One variation I’d love to see: a short roll give-and-go, where Powell boomerangs a quick bounce pass back to a cutting point guard.)

    It’s a different style of rolling than Juslin Bodo Bodo provides, but the pair is both effective in their own ways. Rather than primarily serving as a lob threat, Powell offers unique craftiness after the screen.

    Powell has also flashed a few burgeoning skills, such as passing and an improving post game, which could continue to develop as the season progresses. Keep an eye on his lefty hook shot, which will be especially effective against teams that try to skate by with smaller defenders.

    Powell isn’t a true “rim protector” (1.0 block per game), and he will likely struggle against stronger or denser big men. On Feb. 26, Powell allowed former Baylor Bear Dain Dainja to drop 25 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis in a breezy win for the Tigers.

    During such matchups, don’t be surprised if Drew occasionally turns to a two-big lineup with Bodo Bodo and Powell together. If experimental pre-conference lineups perform well, Powell has the offensive skill and defensive mobility to make things work next to another big. (The obvious weakness, of course, would be the lack of spacing presented by two non-shooters. But, clear risks aside, it’s still a lineup combination worth exploring.)

    The most intriguing part of Powell’s defense is his mobility. In one play against Florida International, Lanier had Powell trap a guard above the break. While that surely won’t be a common occurrence in the Big 12, the fact he tried — and succeeded — says a lot about his footwork and defensive intelligence.

    Caden Powell is a stellar athlete for the center position, a player who offers a rare combination of fluidity and footwork for a 6-foot-10 big man. He isn’t perfect, but he’ll be Baylor’s best backup big man in years, forming a fascinating frontcourt tandem with Bodo Bodo and Michael Rataj.

    Jackson Posey is a junior Journalism and Religion double-major from San Antonio, Texas. He's an armchair theologian and smoothie enthusiast with a secret dream of becoming a monk. After graduating, he hopes to pursue a career in Christian ministry, preaching the good news of Jesus by exploring the beautiful intricacies of Scripture.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.