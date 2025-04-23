Film breakdown: High Point transfer Juslin Bodo Bodo’s elite wingspan, rebounding provide strong defensive foundation

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Scott Drew has found his defensive anchor.

Baylor men’s basketball hasn’t finished as a top-100 scoring defense since the 2021-22 season. The Bears have allowed an average of 70.4 points per game in the past three seasons, their worst three-season stretch since 2007-09 (72.7).

With no returning players from a team that failed to make it out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Drew went fishing for an elite defensive anchor.

Enter Juslin Bodo Bodo.

The High Point transfer dominated Big South competition, winning back-to-back conference Defensive Player of the Year honors as a freshman and sophomore. He played every game, averaged 1.7 blocks per game and led the nation in offensive rebound percentage both seasons with the Panthers.

“We are excited to add a player of Juslin’s caliber to our roster,” Drew said in a press release. “Obviously, his size leaps off the page at you, but he knows how to use it to his advantage, leading the country in offensive rebounding percentage last year. He can impact the game in a variety of ways, and we are excited to add him to our roster.”

Bodo Bodo is a defensive monster who plays with high effort in transition. He led the Big South in blocks and block % as a freshman, and it's pretty obvious why. Here, he catches up from behind the referee on the other end of the court for an effortless swat off the backboard. pic.twitter.com/XtKpZMAvfe — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 23, 2025

Bodo Bodo is a monster defender. He led the Big South in blocks as a freshman with 1.9 per game and led the Panthers to dramatic defensive improvement. High Point allowed 68.9 points per game in the 2024-25 season, down from 77.2 per game the year before Bodo Bodo (and head coach Alan Huss) arrived.

Bodo Bodo’s length and timing change the shape of the defense. Opposing teams looked hesitant at times to drive into the paint; when they did, they were often met by the outstretched arms of the 7-foot, 255-pound Bodo Bodo, waiting to swallow up the shot.

Sometimes, his elite timing and wingspan can belie his defensive positioning. Bodo Bodo can struggle with help-defense footwork at times, an issue that becomes more apparent against high-major competition.

Sometimes, though, JBB's block-hunting (paired with minimal acceleration) can get him in trouble. His block #s can belie his defensive positioning. The best help defense starts with footwork; sometimes, wingspan and timing are enough to compensate. But that won't always be true. pic.twitter.com/0JKPZ9ADBz — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 23, 2025

The Panthers’ NCAA Tournament opener against Purdue showed off Bodo Bodo’s biggest defensive issue: playing in space. The junior’s best defensive scheme is a “drop,” where the guard fights over the screen while the center waits below. (Other alternatives, such as hedging, involve the center playing up to the level of the screener.)

But Bodo Bodo simply isn’t comfortable enough backpedaling to hedge screens at this point. He looks uncomfortable playing in space, particularly in the mid-range, where he often gives opposing big men plenty of breathing room. This is the junior’s Achilles’ heel. He simply hasn’t displayed enough mobility to effectively guard high pick-and-rolls consistently.

In these two plays against Purdue, we see Bodo Bodo's biggest defensive weakness — playing in space — on full display. His lateral movement can be awkward, and he's clearly uncomfortable moving backwards. The latter issue is particularly glaring against high P&Rs (see clip #1). pic.twitter.com/sLW0qXaFAY — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 23, 2025

On the occasions when he does get switched out into space, his length is enough to stay afloat. But he's clearly a primary drop defender at the next level — another reason why it's absolutely critical that he improve his backpedaling and lateral agility. pic.twitter.com/PDVQ89YWO7 — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 23, 2025

Baylor leaned heavily into offensive rebounding after Josh Ojianwuna went out for the season with a knee injury. The Bears crashed the glass nearly every possession, to mixed results. Bodo Bodo changes that equation. He led the nation in offensive rebound percentage the past two seasons at 19.9% and 18.3%, respectively.

A ton of Bodo Bodo's offensive output came on offensive rebounds. He feasts on the boards, leading the nation in offensive rebounding % in back-to-back seasons. pic.twitter.com/JHmZkNMblp — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 23, 2025

Bodo Bodo is also a terrific screen-setter and roller, adding significant rim gravity to a Baylor team that hasn’t had a true pick-and-roll lob threat since Yves Missi.

He's also a fantastic screen setter and roller. The hard screen-setting and vertical gravity he brings to the offense have been missing since Yves Missi took his talents to the NBA. pic.twitter.com/7QrcVggFai — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 23, 2025

Most of Bodo Bodo’s scoring output comes through putbacks and lobs. But he’s also experimented successfully with pump fakes — his rim gravity is so strong, smaller defenders often go flying. It’s a solid counter move for a player who averaged just 5.3 points per game as a sophomore.

Bodo Bodo's rim gravity is so great that the slightest pump fake can send smaller defenders flying. Worth keeping an eye on how he develops this counter-move. pic.twitter.com/bGBCsYwD3u — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 23, 2025

Baylor needed a defensive anchor. They found one in Bodo Bodo, one of the nation’s premier shot-blocking and rebounding big men. He should become Baylor’s best defensive center since prime Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua — and, if he can figure out how to survive high pick-and-rolls, he has a chance to overcome defensive downgrades on the perimeter to keep the defense afloat.