Baylor’s Practice Court program enters new era under first female director

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Baylor Law’s Practice Court program isn’t known for being easy — but that’s kind of the point. Now led by Elizabeth Fraley, the first woman to direct the program, the program is continuing its legacy of preparing students for high-pressure legal work.

“It’s intense because the practice of law can be intense,” Fraley said. “We have judges all over the state tell us, ‘We know the minute a Baylor lawyer walks into our courtroom, they are prepared. They know their case, they know the law. They show proper respect.’”

Fraley, who officially took over February 1, talked about how meaningful it was to be named the next director.

“It’s got a huge legacy,” Fraley said. “I think when you meet Baylor lawyers, one of the first things they ask each other is, ‘Who was your practice court professor?’ So, being entrusted with a program like that is meaningful, independent of gender.”

Fraley said her focus as director is on continuing what the program does best — training practice-ready, trial-ready lawyers. She’s also looking ahead to the future of law, as artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of the legal field.

“I think that artificial intelligence is going to be a disruptor, and I don’t mean that in a negative way, necessarily,” Fraley said. “I think there will be efficiencies for clients and creative ways to use it that are cost effective, so we’re definitely looking at how we can responsibly incorporate artificial intelligence into the program.”

Additionally, Fraley said she is emphasizing communication, teaching students how to resonate with a diverse jury by understanding opposing perspectives.

“We have an increasingly polarized country, and that translates onto jury panels as well,” Fraley said. “We’re spending a lot of time talking about finding consensus, finding commonality and learning to be curious about other viewpoints, because you can’t effectively present your case if you haven’t taken the time to understand the other side.”

The day-to-day of Practice Court is still demanding; students are assigned 200 pages of reading before class and participate in live trial simulations, Fraley said. Jim Wren, who taught Practice Court for nearly two decades, said that intensity is what defines the program.

“It’s a leadership course more than anything,” Wren said. “You learn to stand up under pressure, take control and lead. Even if you never try a case, you’re building the tools to lead in whatever part of the profession you go into.”

Wren also pointed to the program’s evolution during his time; real juries, electronic discovery, and now AI tools are all part of the curriculum. Now under Fraley, the program has also shifted to include more explicit conversations about wellness and resilience.

Fraley has introduced “workout immunity” to the program, where students who complete 12 one-hour workouts during the term can earn a pass from being called on in class. It’s part of a broader push to help students manage stress and maintain perspective, she said.

“Students today are balancing more than ever,” Fraley said. “We want them to pursue excellence, not perfection. One mistake doesn’t define them, and they’re going to make mistakes. We all do.”

Wren said students should let go of the idea that they can be perfect.

“Perfection is often fear based; it is trying to maintain that illusion of control,” Wren said. “Throw yourself into it and recognize that anything worth doing is typically going to have a messy middle.”

Baylor Law’s employment stats back up the program’s effectiveness, as more than 95% of last year’s graduating class had full-time jobs lined up by March, Fraley said.

“The short-term pain is worth it,” Fraley said. “We get letters and emails from former students all the time saying, ‘This is exactly what I needed.’ That’s why we do it.”