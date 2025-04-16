Film breakdown: Omaha transfer JJ White brings playmaking, sharpshooting to Bears

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

After a disappointing season from 3-point land, Baylor went fishing for sharpshooters.

Wyoming’s Obi Agbim (17.6 PPG, 43.7% from three) will lead that group. Oregon State’s Michael Rataj (16.9 PPG, 35.1% 3PT) will contribute from orbit as well. And while that duo handles primary creator responsibilities, it’ll be former Omaha guard JJ White (13.7 PPG, 44.2% 3PT) sliding into the off-ball shooter and secondary playmaker role vacated by Jayden Nunn.

White went on a tear in 2024-25, putting up career-high shooting numbers and leading the Mavericks to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. His effective field goal percentage jumped almost a dozen percentage points (from 48.4% to 59.8%) as his 3-point efficiency skyrocketed. He shot 27.9% on 2.1 attempts per game in 2023-24; last season, that number jumped to 44.2% on 4.4 attempts per game.

First, the obvious: dude can flat-out shoot the rock. White shot 44.2% from beyond the arc on 4.4 3PA/game, among the top marks in the country. His average degree of difficulty, as demonstrated by this shot over 6'10 Iowa State forward Brandton Chatfield, was quite high. pic.twitter.com/OgCQmu82KP — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 15, 2025

Whether or not White can maintain that level of efficiency remains to be seen. Former Duke guard Jeremy Roach notably took a major leap the year before transferring to Baylor, only to regress past his career mean in Waco.

White’s improvement was even more dramatic than Roach’s, which will inevitably raise questions about whether he can replicate it against high-major competition. White recorded 25 points and seven assists with 10 turnovers on 8-of-22 shooting across two games against high-major competition this season (at Iowa State, vs St. John’s).

Whether he can keep that efficiency up is yet to be seen. White's massive eFG% leap in 2024-25 will be difficult to replicate. As a case study, compare White's three seasons at Omaha to Jeremy Roach's final three years at Duke (and subsequent regression to the mean). pic.twitter.com/r3u2bDAyaq — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 15, 2025

White is a strong passer and finisher, leading the Summit League with 4.0 assists per game and shooting 53.9% from inside the arc, the highest mark among Omaha’s top six scorers. He’ll likely play a similar off-ball offensive role to Nunn, but with much stronger playmaking chops. He can navigate both pick-and-roll and set play settings.

White is a strong two-level scorer, pairing his shooting touch with some highlight finishes at the mid-major level. He isn't a world-beating driver by any means, but he does have the touch + build to contribute inside inside the arc despite size limitations. pic.twitter.com/njIqWxm7Ct — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 15, 2025

White is an efficient, though not flashy, passer. Best suited to a secondary role, he led the Summit Lg in assists & made occasional high-level passing reads. Check out this QB-like rep, pivoting to get into position and manipulating two defenders out of the lane with his eyes: pic.twitter.com/O2GBeMZ7ix — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 15, 2025

White will face issues on defense, though. He struggles with positioning and footwork, and though he’s fast enough to keep up with high-major guards in transition, he hasn’t shown the lateral agility necessary to stay in front of them in half-court settings. He’ll need to take multiple steps forward to contribute on that end of the court.

Defensively, White struggles at times with consistent footwork and positioning. He has the athleticism to keep up with quicker guards on the perimeter, but can get tangled up on screens and struggles to recover laterally. Here, he gets out of position multiple times on one rep: pic.twitter.com/1bfzDguvyN — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 15, 2025

It isn't a mark of shame to struggle vs Iowa St, esp without backside rim protection. The Cyclones have some of the best guards in the nation. But those are also the same players White will be tasked with guarding nightly in the B12. He'll have to clean up his lateral agility. pic.twitter.com/anIBMeGbFz — Jackson Posey ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) April 15, 2025

The strong playmaking chops and high-ceiling 3-point shooting render White an intriguing backcourt addition for a team badly in need of depth. He’ll battle for the final starting spot. But whether he’s the fifth starter or the first man off the bench, expect White to have an early green light and spend a lot of time leading the second unit.