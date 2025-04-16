Bi-annual Free Farmers Market highlights food insecurity efforts on campus

By Sydney Kerbow | Reporter

Students lined up at Fountain Mall on Wednesday for the bi-annual Free Farmers Market. The event offered a wide variety of fresh produce and non-perishables — completely free to students, faculty and staff.

Tents lined the walkway to the food tables, including one hosted by the Student Food Security Council, which aims to raise awareness about food insecurity at Baylor. Two students, Waco junior Bella Burns and Bryant, Ark., freshman Lachlan Walsh, were present at the market to represent the council.

“We work in food security on Baylor’s campus, which is a lot bigger of an issue than a lot of people may think,” Burns said. “Our biggest project right now is working with the Food Recovery Network to take leftover foods from the dining halls, from catering events, repurpose it and then give it to students.”

Part of the council’s job also includes educating students about food waste and how to prevent it.

“I remember being a freshman and I’m like, ‘Where does all the food go?’” Walsh said. “And see, it’s all composted, but half of the compost is thrown away because it actually is not composted.”

The council is currently working to partner with Chartwells, Baylor’s dining services provider, to improve how leftover food is recovered and redistributed.

“There’s been a lot of red tape,” said Burns. “But hopefully that will be officially launched over the summer.”

Beyond awareness, the event also gave students a chance to discover resources they may not have known existed. Austin freshman Georgia Rushing expressed that she was recently made aware of the farmer’s market.

“I didn’t even know this was a thing until today,” Rushing said. “I’ll definitely be coming back in the fall.”

The farmer’s market was hosted by The Store, Baylor’s on-campus food pantry.

The Store, which opened in 2021, continues to expand access to food and essential items for students who need them, and events like the Free Farmers Market help reduce stigma around asking for support.

The Student Food Security Council also encouraged students to follow their efforts on Instagram.

“We post occasionally about the volunteer events that we do, the things we’re trying to implement and connections,” Walsh said.