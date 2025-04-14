Nicki Collen continues hot streak, lands Auburn transfer Yuting Deng

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Editor

Head coach Nicki Collen has Baylor women’s basketball on a hot streak in the transfer portal, picking up their fourth commitment of the cycle.

Auburn rising sophomore Yuting Deng, who reportedly held 50 offers when she entered the transfer portal, chose Baylor over others like UConn and Notre Dame Sunday night, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot guard joins Oklahoma rising senior forward Kiersten Johnson and North Dakota rising junior forward Kiera Pemberton as April additions.

The Hunan, China native averaged 11.8 points and 2.5 rebounds on 38% shooting in 12 games after signing in November and joining the team for conference play. Against stiff competition, she shot 36.5% from long range and recorded a season-best 27 points in an overtime loss against Vanderbilt on Feb. 16.

Deng is the second Auburn transfer to move to Baylor, joining guard Taliah Scott, who committed on March 31. Deng and Scott both have three years of eligibility remaining. Former Tigers head coach Johnnie Harris joined Collen’s staff two weeks ago after a four-year stint leading Auburn.

“Johnnie is, first and foremost, a winner,” Collen said. “She is an elite recruiter and — even more importantly — an elite relationship builder. Johnnie has had success at every stop in her career, and her experience as the head coach at Auburn will be a major asset to our staff.”

Deng competed with China’s U24 and U18 national teams and appeared in multiple FIBA Cups before appearing in college.

The green and gold added Johnson to the roster on Saturday, as she posted a commitment photo in Baylor swag on social media. The 6-foot-4 Duncanville native saw little play across three years with the Sooners. Johnson averaged 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds on 53.3% shooting in 6.5 minutes per game, the lowest in her college career.

“KJ will be a great fit in our up-tempo offensive and defensive styles,” Collen said. “She is an elite rim-running post player with guard skills that will stretch defenses to the arc. At 6-foot-4, KJ is incredibly long and athletic and can defend multiple positions for us. She is a winner.”

Johnson has played in 88 career games, averaging 8.9 minutes per game with a 42.2% shooting percentage.

Pemberton, a 6-foot-1 forward with two years of eligibility remaining, thrived in two seasons with the Fighting Hawks. The Canadian led the team with 16.7 points and 7.2 rebounds in her sophomore season; she scored 20 or more points in six of North Dakota’s last seven games.

“When looking for a hidden gem in the portal, we quickly came across an awesome Canadian forward in North Dakota and made her a priority,” said Collen. “Kiera’s superpowers are her motor and work ethic. She is elite in transition because of her speed and loves to play downhill to utilize her length.”

She is a career 53.4% shooter with a knack for the offensive glass that has led to her being a two-time All-Summit League honoree.

“Kiera has a huge heart for others, and our fans will love the way her joy for the game and for others comes through both on and off the court,” Collen said. “Kiera plans to be a firefighter when her playing days are over, and both of her parents are in law enforcement, so public service is in her genes.”

Collen and the Bears will stay active in the transfer portal, looking for a true center to fill Aaronette Vonleh’s shoes. The transfers join senior forwards Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Bella Fontleroy and Kyla Abraham; sophomore forward Kayla Nelms; graduate guard Jana Van Gytenbeek and redshirt freshman guard Ines Goryanova.

Senior guard Waiata Jennings is the only player on the 2024-25 roster who hit the transfer portal and committed to Alabama on Saturday.