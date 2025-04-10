The Store to provide resources for fighting food insecurity over Easter break

By Marisa Young | Reporter

Many students are looking forward to the Easter holiday, but for others, there is a lingering dread regarding the break due to food insecurity. Baylor’s on campus food pantry, The Store, is offering resources in the form of food bags to provide for students in need.

Director of The Store Steven Fernandez said the holidays are a common struggle for students facing food insecurity, as the university and food pantry close for those periods. In coalition with the Staff Council, The Store hosted a food packing event on Thursday to create resources for those who will remain over the Easter holiday.

“This is an opportunity for us to give students a care package to celebrate the Easter season and also have some meals for those suffering food insecurity who may need it over the season,” Fernandez said.

At the event volunteers packed over 200 bags with various snacks and meals. These bags can be picked up at The Store’s location leading up to break.

Student Opportunity and Achievement Resources Assistant Director Tre Baldwin said a person is considered food insecure “if they can’t access three meals a day.”

“Food insecurity is a rising need on college campuses,” Baldwin said. “We’re seeing right here at Baylor University there are about 43% of students that are feeling some type of food insecurity.”

Fernandez said he would encourage any student who struggles to obtain food throughout the week to come into The Store and have a conversation with their providers.

“[Food insecurity] is at most universities across the United States, and it’s just as apparent at Baylor as in any institution across the country,” Fernandez said.

These care bags will assist in The Store’s primary focus of empowering students to excel in their time at the university.

“We really want to fill that gap and help students focus on their highest goal, which is getting that college degree and being successful post-graduation,” Fernandez said.

According to Baldwin, The Store serves about 1,100 students per week on a yearly average. To students currently suffering from food insecurity, he said he hopes they lean on the care of their community, during this break and always.

“It’s OK to be in this space, and you have a community of support who loves you and you do not have to walk through this alone,” Baldwin said.

The Store is located in the Success Center on the first floor of Sid Richardson, and more information can be found on their website.