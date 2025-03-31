Licensed psychologist, professor awarded Outstanding Faculty member

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Dr. Sarah Mire is an associate professor in the department of psychology and a faculty affiliate with the Baylor Center for Disabilities. In addition to teaching, she is also a licensed psychologist in Texas, a nationally-certified school psychologist and a licensed professional in school psychology. She is among several other Baylor faculty members that were recognized as Outstanding Faculty Members for 2024-2025.

“That’s what I’m doing here — is training students to be science practitioners,” Mire said. “I think that’s a really important part of my journey into academia because it shaped the way I do my science.”

Although completing her undergrad right here at Baylor, Mire lived and worked in both Connecticut and California before returning to Texas as a professor at the University of Houston.

“It was 2022 when I first started at Baylor, and it was right at the same time that Baylor got their Research 1 status,” Mire said. “That was really appealing to me as a researcher and coming from another R1.”

Mire said that she would’ve never expected to end back up at her alma mater, but she doesn’t believe in coincidences.

“I was looking for a place where I could train psychologists and also be in a really rich research environment,” Mire said. “The Christian mission of [Baylor] is a huge draw, and it gels very nicely with my perspective on my work, what I do and why I do it.”

Mire also developed and directs the School Psychology Autism Research Collaboration, which aims to improve outcomes for children with autism by enhancing the support capabilities by parents, caregivers, school personnel and medical providers.

“It’s empowering adults to understand autism better and to be able to do their jobs that they’ve been called to do in a way that maximizes the capability and minimizes the barriers for people with autism,” Mire said.

Mire and her teams are working on new ways to help healthcare providers make earlier autism diagnoses and understand some of the cultural and societal factors that influence identification.

“I felt like I needed to know more about [autism] and its really fascinating diagnoses,” Mire said. “There’s an enormous amount of resilience in the autism community and an enormous amount of strength that I feel is overlooked.”

Janie Contreras-Muños is doctoral candidate from Cedar Park in Baylor’s school psychology program who has worked closely with Mire since the origin of the School Psychology Autism Research Collaboration.

“Dr. Mire is an outstanding researcher who fosters an environment where students are encouraged to generate new research ideas,” Contreras-Muños said. “She actively supports us at every stage of the research process.”

Mire said she particularly enjoys working with doctoral students because of the diversity of potential work that comes with their degree — from future researchers to licensed practitioners.

“It moves us in terms of keep doing the things we’re doing, that hopefully are going to make a big difference in people’s lives,” Mire said. “And if they’re not, then we’re going to learn through research.”

Contreras-Muñoz said she could not have imagined her Ph.D. journey without Mire.

“It’s such an honor to work with Dr. Mire, and she is so deserving of this recognition,” Contreras-Muñoz said.

Mire said she is truly humbled by this award, and gives it all back to Baylor’s “conducive research environment.”

“Really what I want people to take away from working with me is to honor the opportunities that God has given you in the place you are now for the benefit of others,” Mire said. “You’re asking me about research studies and I’m talking to you about loving all people — and I think those things are really connected.”