Baylor approves construction permits for BSB, Robinson Tower

By Blake Hollingsworth | Staff Writer

Baylor approved construction permits for renovations to the Clifton Robinson Tower and the Baylor Sciences Building, with work expected to be completed by mid-2025.

Renovations at Robinson Tower are set to finish by mid-May, with move-in scheduled for early June. The changes will transform the first floor into a hybrid work environment for the Procurement, Business Optimization and Institutional Research teams, according to Nichole Bekken, construction project manager with Baylor Construction Services.

“Instead of dedicated offices for each employee, this renovation will allow employees to share workspace, which reduces the necessary real estate footprint necessary for each person, provide a variety of creative work environments and allow for remote/hybrid work,” Bekken said in a written statement.

The renovation will include updated finishes such as new paint, flooring and fixtures, along with modifications to network configurations, electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems.

The area previously used as the cashier’s office will be converted into a large conference and training suite, and the human resources suite will be updated, Bekken said.

For the BSB, three new research labs are under construction with completion expected by June 1. Dr. Craig Moehnke, assistant vice provost for academic space planning and management, said in a written statement that the labs are being built for new faculty members in chemistry, biochemistry and environmental science.

“These hires and associated lab buildouts align with many areas of our strategic plan by fostering interdisciplinary research and innovation, contributing to advancements in critical scientific fields, promoting cutting-edge research and developing sustainable solutions to global energy challenges and addressing environmental challenges through innovative research and technological advancements,” Moehnke said.

The labs include a materials research lab focused on advanced tools for chemistry, physics and energy challenges; a computational lab specializing in alternative energy, new materials and separations; and an environmental science lab using nanotechnology to address global sustainability issues.

Funding for the labs’ construction is covered by the academic budget for new faculty hires, according to Moehnke. Disruptions will be minimal, with noise and utility shutdowns occurring after hours or on weekends.