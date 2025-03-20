Ranking the best female rom-com leads

By Grace Biad | Copy Editor

I’ve grown up watching 2000s romantic comedies. One might say I’m a rom-com connoisseur. In honor of Women’s History Month, let’s rank the best female rom-com leads.

10. Katherine Heigl in “27 Dresses”

Heigl portrays Jane Nichols, a wedding planner. She is also a loyal bridesmaid in — you guessed it — 27 weddings. She is one of my favorites because of Jane’s selflessness and dedication to making so many weddings happen and being a faithful bridesmaid.

9. Constance Wu in “Crazy Rich Asians”

Wu portrays Rachel Chu, a college professor dating longtime boyfriend Nick Young (played by Henry Golding). When she finds out her boyfriend is mega-loaded and learns about his family’s lore, she faces trials and tribulations and puts aside her happiness for Nick for the happiness of his mother. This act of love for Nick makes her a top 10 for sure.

8. Lily Collins in “Love, Rosie”

Collins portrays Rosie Dunne, a romantic and determined girl who ultimately falls for her best friend, Alex (played by Sam Claflin). Rosie puts her life on hold to raise her daughter as a single mother and her feelings aside for her friend Alex so he can follow his dreams. Of course, at the end of the movie, Rosie gets the guy. This movie always tugs at my heartstrings and Collins plays the role and executes the emotion perfectly.

7. Ginnifer Goodwin in “He’s Just Not That Into You”

Goodwin portrays Gigi Phillips, an optimistic woman on a relentless search for love. She is obsessed with finding “the one” and learns many lessons over and over again about the men she dates not being into her. However, regardless of many failed first dates, Gigi never gives up and her determination to find her perfect man is what gives her a rank here. If you’ve seen the movie, you know she is “the exception” and finds her true love. Girls can learn a lot from Gigi.

6. Reese Witherspoon in “Sweet Home Alabama”

Witherspoon portrays Melanie Smooter, a small-town girl from Alabama who leaves her life behind to pursue fashion design in New York. Witherspoon is ranked here for two reasons. First, because she leaves her home to pursue a career and second, because I just love the movie. Melanie falls in love in New York and gets engaged to Andrew Hennings (played by Patrick Dempsey). However, Melanie leaves out the part where she’s still married to her high school boyfriend back home in Alabama. Traveling back to Alabama to divorce her husband, Melanie realizes that she is still in love with him and that the Southern girl she tried to escape is still inside of her.

5. Katherine Heigl in “Life As We Know It”

Heigl portrays Holly Berenson, a baker who has to put her life and career on hold to raise her goddaughter, Sophie, with her nemesis Eric Messer (played by Josh Duhamel). Holly has to juggle everything from poopy diapers to baking scones to her feelings for “Messer” who she lives under the same roof with. This is such a feel-good movie and Heigl is the perfect portrait of grace under fire.

4. Jennifer Lopez in “The Wedding Planner”

Lopez portrays Mary Fiore, a wedding planner tasked with organizing the dreamy Steve Edison’s (played by Matthew McConaughey) wedding. While planning the wedding, Steve falls for Mary. Mary is determined to keep things professional and not let any of the undeniable chemistry come between her planning the perfect wedding and getting a promotion. Eventually, the wedding is called off and Steve gets the girl, but kudos for trying, Mary.

3. Sandra Bullock in “The Proposal”

Bullock portrays Margaret Tate, an editor for a publishing company who is facing deportation back to Canada. To escape being deported, Margaret coerces her assistant Andrew Paxton (played by Ryan Reynolds) into a fake engagement. When they travel to Andrew’s hometown and trick his whole family into thinking they are engaged, the pair begin to fall for each other and Margaret calls the scheme off because she loves Andrew. They then get engaged and Margaret does not get sent back to Canada. Bullock is a top three for sure. She is a confident and ambitious lead and the movie is one of my favorites.

2. Lily James in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

James portrays a young Donna Sheridan, who is determined to travel, see the world and “make some memories.” On her journey throughout the movie, she travels, falls in love and sings (a lot). Young Donna is one of my favorite female leads of all time and is the definition of free-spirited.

1. Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

Hudson portrays Andie Anderson, a columnist for Composure Magazine. She is determined to write about politics, economics and sports rather than “how to love your legs.” Benjamin Barry (played by Matthew McConaughey) works in advertising and is on the hunt for a big pitch. Both unaware they are betting against each other to get ahead in work, their love story unfolds. Hudson executes this role perfectly with her wit, beauty and confidence. When I saw this movie for the first time, I knew it would be my favorite.

All of these roles have shaped me and inspired me. If you haven’t seen one of these films I would definitely recommend watching.