Mississippi State film breakdown: 5 plays that define the Bulldogs

By Jackson Posey | Sports Writer

Mississippi State is a problem.

Led by head coach Chris Jans, the Bulldogs have run their motion-heavy offense — captained by 5-foot-10 point guard Josh Hubbard and his fleet of screen-setters and snipers — to earn a first-round NCAA Tournament berth. They’ll take on head coach Scott Drew’s Baylor Bears.

“Anytime you play a Coach Jans team, it’s a team that plays really hard, really competes,” Drew said after the NCAA Tournament selection show. “You got to beat them — they’re not going to beat themselves.”

Jans’ offense is built around free-wheeling off-ball movement and a wild array of screens. The Bulldogs frequently run double screens, a rarity among Baylor’s opponents this season, while also deploying intricate perimeter crisscross screens off the ball. It’s a highly technical offense that’s difficult to keep under control.

Mississippi State HC Chris Jans runs a fascinating motion offense: off-ball movement, playmaking bigs and lots of double screens (see below). And then, of course, there's Josh Hubbard. Baylor will have its hands full keeping the Bulldogs in check. A thread 🧵 (1/5) #SicEm https://t.co/tLr53ubiCm pic.twitter.com/uj9nlA5wNU — Jackson Posey, basketball school attender ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) March 20, 2025

The Bulldogs have earned their No. 23 offensive rating on KenPom. Despite only two top-100 recruits on the roster, their fluid chemistry and advanced Xs and Os have kept them competitive with other teams’ Jimmies and Joes.

This play against Alabama perfectly sums up a lot of the Bulldogs' offense: – Josh Hubbard instigates

– Perimeter guys flying off-ball

– Interesting series of screens

– Posts passing to each other KenPom's No. 23 offense has earned its flowers. pic.twitter.com/qJZUbeUGP4 — Jackson Posey, basketball school attender ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) March 20, 2025

The star of the show is Hubbard (18.7 points, 3.2 assists), a Second Team All-SEC member and one of only two Bulldogs averaging double figures. The other is KeShawn Murphy, who at 6-foot-10 stands a full foot taller than his point guard. Hubbard’s dynamism breaks open the offensive sets at critical times — often for the best.

Josh Hubbard is the straw that stirs the drink in Starkville. Jans' offense sets up a great framework, but Hubbard is the exception that proves the rule — his dynamism is what stops opposing defenses from loading up to ice Mississippi State's double screens. pic.twitter.com/uwiFyVRbsh — Jackson Posey, basketball school attender ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) March 20, 2025

The Bulldogs shoot an abysmal 31.4% (No. 314 nationally) on 26.8 3-point attempts per game. The off-ball movement and disconcerting screen-setting often leave defenses backpedaling, creating plenty of space for savvy off-ball players.

When it works, it works; when it doesn’t, it’s almost impossible to squeeze out a victory. Mississippi State is 13-1 when it hits at least a third of its 3-pointers, and 8-11 otherwise. Their long-range shooting accuracy could single-handedly determine the game.

Hubbard works off-ball, too. Here, a successful drive-and-kick — paired, of course, with a couple of picks from professional screen-setter Michael Nwoko — leaves the point guard wide open in the corner. pic.twitter.com/Fhl37meRbZ — Jackson Posey, basketball school attender ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) March 20, 2025

The Bulldogs play an unselfish brand of basketball, from the point guard to the center and everywhere in between. The shooting is a massive question mark and the scoring defense (No. 248 nationally) isn’t elite. But they play the game the right way, and the playbook has been bamboozling opponents for months. The size differential makes this a bad matchup for Baylor on paper — but the Bears’ shooting advantage could be just enough.

Perhaps the most important thing Jans has drilled into his team is the unselfish brand of basketball they consistently play with. He finds them good shots, but the players find their teammates great shots. Baylor will need to really lock in defensively to slow them down. /End🧵 pic.twitter.com/mAAmbrBtqt — Jackson Posey, basketball school attender ✞ (@ByJacksonPosey) March 20, 2025

Tipoff is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Friday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., and will be broadcast on CBS.