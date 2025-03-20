Don’t shade stay-at-home moms

By Ryan Otteson | Reporter

The United States is full of educated women, and many of these women choose to stay at home when they want to focus on motherhood rather than returning to — or entering — the workforce. As a society, we judge women for any path that they might choose to take. If a woman wants to prioritize her career, she is judged for not giving all of her energy to her family if she has one. There is societal pressure to have a family, especially at a “ring by spring” school like Baylor. It seems more common at a place like Baylor to get engaged or married young than it is at other public universities or universities in the northern U.S.

There is nothing wrong with valuing family and raising children, just like there is nothing wrong with prioritizing a career. Not all parents can stay at home while their spouse works to provide for the family, but if that is an option there is no reason that the husband or wife should be pressured into working.

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2021, 79% of stay-at-home moms said that the reason they did not have a job was because they took care of the family and the house. As for stay-at-home dads, only 23% stated this as their reason for not being employed.

Some women might even choose to not pursue a college career if they have a dream of being a mom and taking care of the home. This is not the path for everyone, just as being a doctor or pursuing any career is not for everyone. Women should be able to choose what is best for them without being viewed as dependent or old-fashioned.

In the same way that women should not be looked down upon for foregoing outside employment, they should also not be shamed for being working mothers. According to New York Behavioral Health, there is evidence that children who grow up with stay-at-home moms are just as content as children with working mothers.

Mothers should not feel guilty for wanting to pursue a career while simultaneously taking care of the home and their family. In the same way, stay-at-home moms should not feel like they are selling themselves short, as it is a privilege to be a mother and give children full attention. Women should feel empowered by the ability to decide whether to work or not, without having to think about what society or other people will think.