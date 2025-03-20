Baseball amps up for Big 12 home opener

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

After driving in 19 runs on Tuesday, the dynamic Baylor baseball offense hopes to keep rolling in its conference home opener against a battle-tested Kansas State team at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Baylor Ballpark.

The Bears (15-5, 1-2 Big 12) bounced back from a rough conference-opening series against Kansas in Lawrence with a seven-inning 19-3 run-rule victory over Texas State. The Baylor bats rolled into San Marcos ready to explode after scoring 17 runs with three home runs against the Jayhawks during the Big 12 opening weekend series.

“We might not have always got the results we wanted, but we’re sticking to what’s working for us and just keep going,” senior left fielder Wesley Jordan said.

Taking on the Wildcats (13-7, 3-0 Big 12), who have played four ranked teams, including three in the Top 10, come into Waco riding on a four-game winning streak.

“K-State’s a talented team that played a really good schedule — maybe the best non-conference schedule of anybody in our conference,” head coach Mitch Thompson said. “It’ll be a big test. They’ve got some talented guys in the offensive side of the ball.”

Since Opening Day, the Bears’ offense has been the leading factor in the team’s early success, averaging 7.95 runs per game. Baylor also sits 60th in the country with a .303 team batting average and 74th with 159 runs scored.

“The guys’ approaches are good,” Thompson said. “I mean, we’re taking good swings at good pitches for the most part. Anytime you can have a team that can walk and get hit by pitches as much as they strike out, that’s a team that’s a tough out from top to bottom.”

The lineup’s success has been spread throughout, with six hitters with a batting average at or above .300. While veterans like redshirt senior right fielder Enzo Apodaca and Jordan have led the way, younger players such as freshman infielder Pearson Riebock and sophomore infielder Travis Sanders have stepped up as well.

“[Sanders] gives us another guy who can’t hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Thompson said. “Really athletic, good defender and can really turn the double play. He has played well when he’s gotten his opportunities … If you play well, you get more opportunities.”

Redshirt senior designated hitter Hunter Simmons and redshirt sophomore first baseman Jack Little have been integral pieces to the lineup after missing most or all of last season. Simmons leads the team in batting average and doubles while ranking second in OPS, and Little has anchored the leadoff spot all season.

“They’re great bats, and when you miss them last year, it’s hard for the offense to recover,” Jordan said. “When you get those two guys back, you’re even stronger than we were last year.”

While the bats have stayed hot this season, the pitching staff hopes to bounce back from the series against Kansas. While the series did not go as planned, they believe their group and culture will keep them moving through any bump in the road.

“You kind of know what your identity is, and you can’t let that waver despite, you know, maybe a bad game here, a bad game there,” redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Gabe Craig said. “You know confidence you have in one another and the confidence [Sean Snedeker] has in us and Sned’s ability to put together a good plan.”

Being on the road for their last four games, the Bears are excited to be back home and hope to see good crowds over the weekend. The green and gold played in front of the largest non-conference crowd under Thompson in their win over Sam Houston on March 11. Even with Kansas State’s success, it holds a 1-5 record as visitors.

“We want as many people out here as we came because we want to give them a good show,” Jordan said. “That’s what you play this game for is for fans.”

Baylor opens its three-game weekend series against Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Baylor Ballpark.