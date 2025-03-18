RISE Act to make student government funding more attainable for cultural organizations

By Josh Siatkowski | Staff Writer

For cultural organizations on campus, funding can be a challenge. But with the recent passage of Baylor Student Government’s RISE Act, buying dozens of dinners or T-shirts for 40 will become a whole lot easier.

RISE, which stands for Reflecting Cultural Diversity, Inspiring Leadership Growth, Strengthening Community Relations and Ensuring Lasting Impact, passed on March 6 in the student senate, with 32 of 35 senators voting in favor. It ensures 2.5% of the roughly $500,000 Student Government Allocation Fund — about $12,000 — is dedicated to helping sponsor cultural organizations.

While SGAF helps sponsor numerous events on campus each year, its requirements limit smaller organizations from receiving support. Most notably, SGAF funding requires that an event have over 50 people in attendance. For small cultural organizations, this is far more than the club’s total membership. RISE funding omits the attendance restriction.

Plainview junior Mason Gregory, the senator who authored the RISE Act, said that the biggest impact of the act is that cultural organizations can now get sponsorship for more operational costs, like providing food at meetings or making merchandise.

“This bill ensures that multicultural organizations have the resources they need to thrive, not just survive,” Gregory said.

But without easier access to funding, these organizations cannot thrive, and as an officer in the International Student Association, Gregory saw this firsthand.

“As PR chair of the International Student Association, I quickly saw the funding challenges cultural organizations faced,” Gregory said. “After speaking with leaders from multicultural organizations and the department of Multicultural Affairs, a common issue became clear: these groups lacked sustainable funding for their essential operations. That’s what inspired this bill.”

As it takes effect in fall 2025, other cultural organizations have also expressed excitement at the prospect of easier funding.

Dallas senior KC Carmichael is the internal vice president of Baylor’s Filipino Student Association and an intern for the Coalition of Asian Students in the Office of Multicultural Affairs. In her experience with FSA and the 17 clubs she helps advise, Carmichael has also seen organizations struggle with funding, and it’s not just for major events, either. Even the costs of buying food or merchandise can be overwhelming for small clubs, Carmichael said.

“[This act] is a significant step toward fostering a more supportive environment for them, even if it’s just helping us to lessen the burden of minor financial stuff, like getting donuts for a meeting,” Carmichael said.

But even beyond the effects of this funding, Gregory said that the bill’s lasting impact will be its role in creating a more culturally inclusive campus.

“RISE isn’t just about funding — it’s about empowerment,” Gregory said. “By ensuring multicultural organizations have the resources they need, we’re investing in a more inclusive, connected and vibrant Baylor. This bill is a testament to what can happen when students come together to create real, lasting change.”