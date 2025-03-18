At home away from home, international students embrace Baylor life

By Emily Schoch | Staff Writer

Baylor attracts students from around the world, offering academic opportunities and a diverse campus community. International students have their own experiences adjusting to life at Baylor, from navigating a new culture to finding support through campus resources and student organizations.

Adjusting to college can be challenging, whether a student is moving from across the state, the country or the world. Baylor helps international students from more than 100 countries by providing resources to help them transition to campus life.

Amber Kinsella, a non-degree seeking student and international student from Liverpool, England, is experiencing Texas’ culture for the first time while attending Baylor. Kinsella said that moving to Texas was an adjustment because the teaching styles used in England are much different than the teaching styles used at Baylor. Although with this challenge presented, Baylor helped with the transition by providing many academic resources, she said.

“The teaching style is way more interactive, as there are lots of class discussions and group work, which is pretty different from the more independent learning back home,” Kinsella said. “Professors really expect you to show up and participate, which is different from home.”

Baylor often provides a variety of traditions that students get to participate in during their time at Baylor. International students also get to experience this aspect of student life. Kinsella said Baylor’s campus life was one way that eased her transition to Baylor from across the globe.

“Integrating into campus life at Baylor was actually pretty fun because there’s such a strong sense of community, and everyone, including my roommates, has been so lovely and helpful,” Kinsella said. “Dr Pepper Hour is a cool tradition that I still need to try. The school spirit is massive, especially around sports. My favorite moment up to now is going to a basketball game.”

Although Kinsella has experienced many positives while attending Baylor, she said there are challenges as well. She said that since the academic style is much different in England than it is at Baylor, it made for a challenging academic transition.

“The biggest challenge was definitely adjusting to the academic style, which took some time, especially with more emphasis on class participation and attendance and having assignments given out every week,” Kinsella said. “Universities back in the U.K. don’t really care a lot about attendance, whereas Baylor seems to.”

Kinsella said that her individual experience at Baylor has been extremely different from her experience at university in Liverpool. While both universities have their own strengths, she said the differences in student life are noticeable. Baylor offers a close-knit community and strong school spirit, while Liverpool provides more independence in a vibrant city atmosphere, Kinsella said.

“Student life at Baylor and Liverpool are pretty different, but both have great things to offer,” Kinsella said. “Baylor has a strong sense of community, lots of school spirit and a big focus on faith, while Liverpool is more independent, diverse and right in a lively city with different events going on. Baylor’s smaller classes and personal support make learning feel more connected, but Liverpool offers more flexibility. Sports, especially football, are huge at Baylor, while Liverpool has an amazing music and nightlife scene. However, I love both universities.”

Kinsella said that Baylor has influenced her career aspirations, expanded her academic perspective and encouraged personal growth in ways she never expected.

“Looking back, my semester abroad at Baylor has had a huge impact on my academic goals,” Kinsella said. “Being here has made my decision to pursue journalism and fashion so much easier as Baylor has provided me with incredible resources, industry insights and learning opportunities that I wouldn’t have had back home.”

Kinsella said that she would recommend Baylor as a study abroad destination for students across the globe.

“I would absolutely encourage other students from my university to study abroad at Baylor,” Kinsella said. “It’s an amazing place to grow academically and personally while experiencing a completely different way of learning and living.”

Denver sophomore Ashley Hoffmeister said via email that not only does Baylor do a great job at welcoming international students, but Baylor also encourages its students to study abroad internationally as well.

“As a student at Baylor University currently studying abroad in England, I can absolutely attest to the Baylor Study Abroad Office making my transition as easy as possible,” Hoffmeister said. “When I decided that I wanted to study abroad I had no clue where I wanted to go or how long I wanted to go for, and that’s where the Baylor Study Abroad Office stepped in and they helped me through all the decision making, ultimately leading me to the best decision yet.”