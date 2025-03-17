‘Feminism’ is not a bad word

By Hannah Webb | Copy Editor

Do you believe men and women should be equal? Well, if the answer to that is ‘yes,’ congratulations — you are a feminist!

Feminism is defined as just that — the belief in social, economic and political equality of the sexes. Let’s get some facts out of the way: feminism is not about hating men or claiming superiority for women. It is about equality. But somewhere along the way, the word “feminist” got a bad reputation. It has been twisted into something extreme, something controversial — something people hesitate to label themselves. How many people have you heard say, “I’m not a feminist, but…” before voicing beliefs that align perfectly with feminist ideals? This just goes to show how misconstrued the word has become.

At its core, feminism is not radical nor is it divisive. It is simply the belief that men and women should have equal rights, opportunities and respect.

So why has “feminist” become a word people avoid? A lot of it has to do with misinformation. The movement has been distorted, painted as a crusade against men rather than a fight for fairness. Over time, feminism has been caricatured as angry, militant or unnecessary, especially as women have gained more rights. People argue that feminism has outlived its purpose. The 19th Amendment passed, and women can get higher education and work high-paying jobs — so what more do we want?

This progress is incredible, but progress does not mean the work is done. Gender inequality still exists in places both large and small, from pay gaps and underrepresentation in leadership to everyday sexism that limits opportunities and choices. Feminism is about recognizing these flaws and working to find solutions. It is acknowledging the fact that so many women around the world are fighting for basic rights like bodily and legal autonomy, education and protection from violence. It means that even in the most progressive of societies, women are judged for being ambitious, struggle to climb the corporate ladder and face higher rates of harassment than men.

And yet, so many people hesitate to claim the label. Why? Because feminism has been branded as some extreme, bra-burning, fire-lighting, hunger-striking misandrist movement where women want to rule the world. Sure, I cannot deny that this is the goal for some who call themselves feminists. But those feminists, I would argue, are not actually feminists at all. The core ideas of fairness, respect and equal opportunity for all should be the goal, which is not what these extremists value. Rejecting feminism because of misconceptions like these is like rejecting environmentalism because someone once exaggerated its message.

Allow me to get it straight once more: this is not about hating, blaming or resenting men. In fact, the issue is not men but the systems that have consistently placed them above women, deeming their voices and choices more worthy of respect time and time again. That is what we are fighting against. There’s a big difference.

Feminism is not a bad word. It is not an insult. Feminism is a movement for justice, and it is about time we stop treating it like something to be ashamed of. If you believe in equality, do not let fear or stigma keep you from saying so. Feminism is for everyone, and it is time we embrace it for what it truly is: a call for fairness, respect and a better world for all.